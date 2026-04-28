The smartest thing in your home can be your vacuum cleaner - this one takes the cake

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Smart home technology has quietly shifted from a novelty to an expectation, and the companies leading that shift are the ones willing to rethink the fundamentals to make your life easier. Dreame Technology is one of them. Built on a track record of rapid innovation in robotic cleaning systems, Dreame has earned its reputation by consistently delivering vacuums that are smarter, more capable, and more intuitive than what came before. The L60 Series is their latest statement. Engineered for everything from compact city apartments to sprawling multi-room layouts, it brings a new level of precision to automated floor care and it might just change how you think about cleaning altogether. Here's what you need to know about L60.

Dreame Robot Vacuums: Technology Meets Everyday Convenience

© Dreame Dreame robot vacuums are built around a simple premise: The less you have to think about cleaning, the better. Every major system in their lineup is designed to handle the hard parts on its own. Navigation powered by AI maps your home, avoids obstacles, and adapts to low-light or cluttered conditions without missing a beat. Suction performance does what others in its category cant: pulling dust, debris, and pet hair off virtually any floor surface. When the job is done, the self-maintenance station takes over automatically so you don't have to think about cleaning it either: emptying the bin, washing the mop, and drying everything so the machine is ready for its next run. And through the companion app, you can schedule cleanings, set no-go zones, and fine-tune routines without ever touching the vacuum itself. The end result is a cleaning system that genuinely runs in the background of your life, keeping your home in order while remaining stress-free to use.

L60 Pro Ultra — The Ultimate All-in-One

© Dreame The L60 Pro Ultra sits at the top of the L60 robot vacuum lineup, and it earns that position. Designed as the evolution of Dreame's 2025 flagship series, it packs the brand's most advanced features into a single, fully integrated package. Where this model truly stands out is in larger homes and more complex floor plans. Stubborn stains, tight corners, multi-surface layouts, it handles all of it with very little input from you. The all-in-one station keeps the machine ready to go between cleanings, so the experience stays seamless from start to finish. If you want the best Dreame has to offer, this is it.

L60 Ultra — Precision Whole-Home Coverage

© Dreame The L60 Ultra is where strong performance meets everyday practicality. It brings next-generation sensor technology to the table, giving it navigation accuracy that holds up even in low-light conditions where many other robot vacuums start to struggle. Its slim profile lets it reach under furniture and into tight spaces that most robot vacuums simply cannot access. For larger apartments or homes with detailed layouts, that translates to consistent, wall-to-wall coverage on every run. It is a serious machine without the flagship price tag.

L60 Ultra PE — The Intelligent Step-Up

© Dreame The L60 Ultra PE (Performance Edition) takes everything the standard model does well and pushes it further. Suction climbs to 30,000Pa, and a detangling roller brush keeps hair and fibers from wrapping around the brush in the first place, which makes it a natural fit for pet owners or anyone dealing with long hair on their floors. Where it really earns its place in the lineup is the gap between the standard tier and the flagship. You get a meaningful step up in performance and smart features without crossing into top-tier pricing. Obstacle handling is sharper, maintenance interruptions are fewer, and the overall experience feels noticeably more capable.

L60 Ultra FE — The Essential Automated Choice

© Dreame The L60 Ultra FE (Fine Edition) is where the L60 lineup begins, but it does not feel like a starting point. With 28,000Pa of suction, hot water mop washing, and automated detergent dispensing, it covers the essentials without cutting corners. It's particularly well suited for anyone stepping into robotic cleaning for the first time. The setup is straightforward, the maintenance is handled automatically, and the day-to-day experience requires almost no involvement from you. For a first robot vacuum, it sets a high bar.

Why Now Is the Time to Upgrade to a Dreame Robot