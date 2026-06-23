Once you switch to flushable wipes, you'll wonder why you didn't grab these sooner

Ad

There's a reason flushable wipes have become a bathroom staple for millions. Once you've experienced that level of fresh, regular toilet paper just doesn't cut it. DUDE Wipes has earned its cult following by delivering exactly what it promises: a noticeably cleaner feeling that keeps guys coming back. With Amazon Prime Day deals live right now, there's never been a better moment to stock up on your favorites or finally give them a try. From coffee-infused wipes to cooling menthol varieties and kid-friendly options, shoppers are already grabbing their fun favorites at some of the steepest discounts of the year. Here's everything worth knowing before you add to cart.

Why DUDE Wipes are a better option than toilet paper alone

DUDE Wipes started with a straightforward idea: wet cleans better than dry. That simple belief, born among a group of friends in Chicago, turned into one of the most talked-about hygiene brands in the country. What sets DUDE Wipes apart from regular toilet paper is what goes into them. DUDE Wipes flushable wipes are extra large for full coverage, water-based and plant-derived, and infused with aloe and vitamin E for a cleaner, more refreshing feeling than dry TP. That's why fans of the brand keep coming back. The wipes fit naturally into any routine, whether you're at home, heading to the gym, traveling, or looking for something gentler for your kids. Millions have already made the switch, and for most of them, there's no going back to dry paper alone. If you've been curious about upgrading one of the most overlooked parts of your daily routine, this is a good place to start.

The best DUDE Wipes deals from this year's Prime Day

© Dude Wipes Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times DUDE Wipes' most popular products see real discounts, and this June's lineup is worth a look. The standout deal is Morning Grind, now 30% off. Powered by coffee oil and aloe with a bold coffee scent, it's become a go-to for anyone who wants to feel fully awake and refreshed first thing in the morning. For those who prefer an intense cooling sensation, MentHOLE has dropped to 25% off , delivering that signature menthol tingle fans swear by.





, delivering that signature menthol tingle fans swear by. Parents will want to check out LiL' DUDE Wipes, available in Fragrance Free and Bubble Bum varieties. Built for potty training and everyday use, both are 25% off right now, with 2-packs down to $7.12 and 4-packs for $11.55. Rounding out the sale are several more fan favorites, all at 25% off or better: The Fragrance Free 3-Pack

Mint Chill 3-Pack

Odor Destroyer 3-Pack Whether you're new to DUDE Wipes or looking to restock, Prime Day is the right time to grab them.

Don't miss these limited-time Amazon Prime Day savings