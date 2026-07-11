Best Buy is slashing prices on appliances by up to $900

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Dreaming of getting new tech devices? Now's the perfect time to go for it, because this Monday, July 13 Best Buy is offering discounts across every department. Whether for work, hobbies, or the kitchen, you'll find something you actually need. Super popular right now? These Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for just $369.99 instead of $449.00, offering unmatched sound quality. If you're looking to save big, check out the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop. The price has been reduced from $1,199.99 to $849.99, a savings of 29%. Here are some of this week's top deals available at Best Buy.

Insane deal on Bose QuietComfort Headphones, now down to $369.99

© Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones combine Bose's top-tier noise cancellation with spatial audio, giving music real depth and immersion. At $369.99, marked down from $449.00, the design leans premium, with refined metal accents and plush ear cushions that stay comfortable over long listening sessions, plus a headband built to distribute pressure evenly. On the noise-cancelling side, they're tuned to block out everything from airplane engine drone to office chatter, so you can focus on whatever you're doing. Battery life is solid: up to 30 hours per charge, and a 15-minute quick charge adds roughly 2.5 hours of playback (2 hours with Immersive Audio). You can also charge via USB while listening at the same time. The companion Bose app adds flexibility – you can build Custom Modes for different situations, blend Aware Mode with Immersive Audio when you want to stay tuned into your surroundings, and fine-tune bass/mid/treble with adjustable EQ. It also lets you manage battery status, shortcuts, and connected devices all in one place.

SkyRover X1 Fly More Combo is the best-selling camera drone at Best Buy

© Best Buy When you want to step up your shots, the SkyRover X1 Fly More Combo packs flagship features into a drone weighing under 249g. A 1/1.32-inch sensor with f/1.7 aperture and Dual Native ISO delivers cinematic image quality, capturing crisp 8K/48MP photos and smooth 4K/60fps HDR video with vivid, natural color. A dedicated Super Night Mode keeps noise low even in low light, making it well-suited for Milky Way timelapses or evening shots around the backyard. Thanks to its compact, foldable design, the X1 skips FAA registration and Remote ID requirements in the US, making it an easy travel companion. Flying it is straightforward too: 360° obstacle sensing helps prevent collisions, while smart RTH automatically maps a safe path home and lands precisely. All of that for just $619 instead of $799. For long-range flying, SkyBridge transmission reaches up to 50,000 ft (15 km). The Fly More Combo includes three batteries for up to 96 minutes of total flight time, and Smart Spotlight with Dual Tracking locks onto moving subjects.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop for $849.99 instead of $1,199.99

© Best Buy Whether for work, study, or everyday use, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 offers an appealing mix of style, flexibility, and performance. It combines sleek design with serious performance in an elegant Luna Grey finish. This 16-inch convertible laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor and, as a certified Copilot+ PC, comes with AI-enhanced features built right in to help you work smarter and faster. Integrated Intel Arc 140V graphics deliver crisp, vibrant visuals, while the 16-inch touchscreen (1920 x 1200 WUXGA) makes for an immersive experience and folds flat into tablet mode for sketching or casual browsing. Best Buy currently has the Lenovo laptop on sale for $849.99, down from $1,199.99. With 16GB of memory and a spacious 512GB SSD, you get smooth multitasking alongside fast boot times and plenty of storage.

Snag $900 in savings on the LG Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator

© Best Buy Priced at $1,699.99 instead of $2,599.99, the LG 36-inch Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator combines sleek style with smart technology in a polished stainless steel finish. Its flat-panel design and signature InstaView® window let you peek inside with just two knocks – no need to open the door and let the cold air escape. With 27.1 cubic feet of total capacity, there's plenty of room to stock up for the week while keeping everything organized. The dual ice maker produces standard cubed ice, crushed ice, and LG's signature slow-melting Craft Ice, perfect for cocktails and cold drinks. As a smart-enabled appliance, it connects with the LG ThinQ® app for proactive maintenance alerts and diagnostics, and it's ENERGY STAR certified for energy-efficient performance. Combining smart features, generous storage, and striking design, this LG refrigerator is built to be the centerpiece of a modern kitchen.