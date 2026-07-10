This camera includes everything creators need, and it's now on sale at Costco

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Everyday moments are increasingly worth capturing, but not everyone wants to carry around a bulky camera setup to do it justice. That's exactly the gap Insta360 is stepping into with its latest launch. The brand has introduced the Luna Ultra, a compact gimbal camera built for creators who want professional-quality footage without the professional-sized gear. And as if that weren't enough, Costco now has an exclusive bundle available for $769.99, making it even easier to get started. Here's everything you need to know about the new item and why it might be the camera you didn't know you needed.

The camera you actually want to take everywhere

© Insta360 Some moments deserve more than a quick phone video. A beautiful sunset, a weekend getaway or a fun day with friends often looks much better in real life than it does later on a screen. A professional camera can help, but carrying one around all day isn't for everyone. That's why more creators are looking for something that combines great image quality with a compact design. Insta360 has built its name around exactly that. Best known for its bestselling 360-degree cameras and action cameras, the company focuses on making creative filming easier without adding bulky gear. The idea is simple. Spend less time worrying about equipment and more time capturing the moments that matter. That's where the company's latest launch, Insta360 Luna Ultra, comes in. The compact gimbal camera brings features like 4K Live Frame photos and many other tools that help turn everyday moments into memorable content.

Luna Ultra is more than just a gimbal camera for vlogging

© Insta360 Insta360 Luna Ultra may be small, but there's plenty going on inside. It's designed for everything from travel videos and street photography to portraits and everyday content creation. One feature that quickly stands out is the detachable two-inch OLED touchscreen. It works as a remote monitor, making it much easier to film alone or set up group shots without constantly running back to the camera. Image quality is another big focus. Thanks to a Leica co-engineered imaging system, a one-inch 8K sensor and advanced AI processing, it delivers detailed footage with natural colours, even when the lighting isn't perfect. Highlights at a glance: 8K Dolby Vision recording

Leica co-engineered imaging system

Three-axis gimbal stabilization

Up to 12x zoom with a dedicated telephoto lens

AI subject tracking

Portrait mode with natural skin tones

Up to four hours of battery life The result is a camera that keeps things simple. It feels less like another gadget and more like an everyday sidekick.

© Insta360

The Costco-exclusive Bundle that comes with everything you need

© Insta360 Getting started with Insta360's newest release is now even easier thanks to an exclusive bundle from Costco. The Costco-exclusive Luna Ultra Bundle is now available for $769.99, giving customers more ways to create with Luna Ultra from day one. On top of the Standard Bundle, it includes three additional accessories worth over $169, all at no extra cost. It offers a practical starting point for anyone who wants to explore new creative projects and have the right gear ready from the very beginning. Here's what to look forward to: Insta360 Luna Ultra Standard Bundle

Protective Cover

1/4" Thread Handle

Wrist Strap

Mic Air Transmitter

Black Mist Filter

Carry Bag Shop the bundle now while it lasts!