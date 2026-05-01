Kohl's Is Dropping Prices on Everything You Actually Want Right Now

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Starting Saturday, May 2, Kohl's is rolling out a wave of markdowns across sporting goods, home goods, and beauty products.

The timing is smart: Mother's Day is right around the corner, and there are some genuinely solid gift options in the mix.

One standout is the DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set, dropping from $40 to $32.

Browse the full selection of deals at Kohl's to see what else is on offer.

Kohl's Has You Covered This Mother's Day

  © Kohl's

Mother's Day is almost here, and if you haven't found the right gift yet, Kohl's is a good place to start.

The DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set stands out as a particularly strong pick. A touch of luxury at a price that makes sense, now just $32, down from $40.

Mother's Day Gift Guide:

This Kohl's Sale Might Be the Push Your Fitness Routine Needs

  © Kohl's

If your workout gear has been holding you back, now is a good time to do something about it.

Kohl's is running a solid sale on sports items right now, and the Nike Air Monarch IV Cross-Training Shoes are worth a look, dropped from $85 to $74.99.

Active Gear on Sale:

Kohl's Just Made Some Serious Cuts on Home Gadgets

  © Kohl's

If your home setup could use an upgrade, Kohl's has dropped prices on a solid range of home gadgets.

One of the more compelling deals is the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, now $169.99, what's nearly half off its original price of $299.99.

More Awesome Deals:

Kohl's Beauty Section Is Hiding Some Genuinely Great Deals

  © Kohl's

Next time you're at Kohl's, don't skip past the beauty aisle.

The Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum is a standout right now, priced at $73.50. That's a notable drop from its original $105.

Beauty Items on Sale:

Still Searching? Kohl's Has You Covered

If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered. With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.

Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cover photo: TAG24