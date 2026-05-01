Kohl's Is Dropping Prices on Everything You Actually Want Right Now
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Starting Saturday, May 2, Kohl's is rolling out a wave of markdowns across sporting goods, home goods, and beauty products.
The timing is smart: Mother's Day is right around the corner, and there are some genuinely solid gift options in the mix.
One standout is the DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set, dropping from $40 to $32.
Browse the full selection of deals at Kohl's to see what else is on offer.
Kohl's Has You Covered This Mother's Day
Mother's Day is almost here, and if you haven't found the right gift yet, Kohl's is a good place to start.
The DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set stands out as a particularly strong pick. A touch of luxury at a price that makes sense, now just $32, down from $40.
Mother's Day Gift Guide:
DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set
for $32 (was $40)
Mingle & Co. 7-qt. Enameled Cast Iron Low Dutch Oven
for $80.49 (was $114.99)
LEGO Botanicals Sunflower Bouquet
only $59.99
Faux Pink Orchid In Wood Pot
for $31.99 (was $39.99)
White Sapphire Necklace
for $29.99 (was $100)
This Kohl's Sale Might Be the Push Your Fitness Routine Needs
If your workout gear has been holding you back, now is a good time to do something about it.
Kohl's is running a solid sale on sports items right now, and the Nike Air Monarch IV Cross-Training Shoes are worth a look, dropped from $85 to $74.99.
Active Gear on Sale:
Women's Tek Gear Ultrastretch Flare Leg Pants
for $22.49 (was $29.99)
Skechers Kaplan Hands Free Slip-ins
for $70 (was $100)
adidas adilette Lumia Adult Sport Swimming Slide
for $24.50 (was $35)
Women's Nike Victory Mid-Rise 5-Inch Shorts
for $22.40 (was $32)
Kohl's Just Made Some Serious Cuts on Home Gadgets
If your home setup could use an upgrade, Kohl's has dropped prices on a solid range of home gadgets.
One of the more compelling deals is the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, now $169.99, what's nearly half off its original price of $299.99.
More Awesome Deals:
Chefman Fast-Boil 1.8-Liter Infuser Electric Kettle
for $29.99 (was $34.99)
11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
for $149.99 (was $229.99)
Samsonite Ziplite 6 Hardside Spinner Luggage
for $83.99 (was $279.99)
NutriBullet Juicer
for $106.99 (was $149.99)
Kohl's Beauty Section Is Hiding Some Genuinely Great Deals
Next time you're at Kohl's, don't skip past the beauty aisle.
The Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum is a standout right now, priced at $73.50. That's a notable drop from its original $105.
Beauty Items on Sale:
Sol de Janeiro Sundays in Rio Warm Vanilla Perfume Mist
for $18.20 (was $26)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Glossed Hydrating Long Wear Lip Gloss
for $7 (was $14)
CLINIQUE Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips
for $11.25 (was $15)
MAKE UP FOR EVER Waterproof Natural Matte Foundation
for $24.50 (was $49)
Still Searching? Kohl's Has You Covered
If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered. With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.
Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24