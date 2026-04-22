Kohl's Is Offering Some Of Its Best Prices of the Year This Thursday, April 23
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Kohl’s Epic Deals are back! And on Thursday, April 23, every department will once again feature impressive discounts.
From fresh spring looks for your wardrobe to stylish home decor and practical tech deals, you’ll find everything the season has to offer.
Two deals stand out in particular: The Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PRO Multi-Cooker is now $129.99 instead of $169.99, a strong offer for a true all-rounder in the kitchen.
And the Keurig K-Duo Gen 2 Coffee Maker is also among the highlights, now priced at $239.99 instead of $259.99, and is perfect for anyone who wants the flexibility to switch between a single cup and a full carafe.
But those are just a few of the deals.
It's worth taking a look at the full selection while the offers are still available.
Top Epic Deals At Kohl's On Thursday, April 23
Kohl's Epic Deals are packed with standout finds, and going through them all can take a while. So we picked out a few highlights worth your attention.
First up: the Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PRO Multi-Cooker for $129.99 instead of $169.99. A true kitchen hero that earns its spot with versatility and everyday ease.
More Epic Deals:
- NAVEE V25 Pro Electric Scooter with Adjustable Speed and LED Headlight
for $247.49 (was $449.99)
- Crock-Pot 7-qt. Countdown Cook & Carry Slow Cooker
for $70.99 (was $109.99)
- Madison Park Frances Tufted Storage Bench
for $80.49 (was $114.99)
- BAGSMART 6-In-1 Compression Packing Cubes
for $33.99 (was $39.99)
Kohl's Spring Essentials That You Should Know About
As temperatures start to rise, it's the perfect time to lean into outdoor activities and lighter, more relaxed styles.
The Women's Under Armour Tech Graphic V-Neck Short Sleeve Tee is currently $19.99 instead of $25, making it an easy pick for staying comfortable while keeping your everyday look fresh.
Clothing Sale:
- Men's Levi's 454 Relaxed Shorts
for $44.99 (was $54.95)
- Nike Run Swift 3 Women's Running Shoes
for $50.97 (was $85)
- Under Armour Tech™ Logo Graphic Short Sleeve Tee for Girls
for $14.99 (was $20)
- Women's Lee Flex-To-Go Cargo Capri Pants
for $36.99 (was $48)
Kohl's Best Tech Deals Deserves A Second Look
On Thursday, April 23, Kohl's is rolling out fresh savings across its tech lineup, and one standout offer is hard to miss: the Keurig K-Duo Gen 2 Coffee Maker, now down to $239.99 from $259.99.
More tech steals:
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (NV501) with HEPA Filter
for $199.99 (was $329.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD Video
for $59.99 (was $99.99)
- TRAKK Cordless Neck Massager with Heat
for $23.99 (was $29.99)
- JBL Flip 7 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
for $119.99 (was $149.99)
Kohl's Home Selection Worth Shopping This Thursday, April 23
Kohl's home selection has more to offer than you might expect, and right now there are some especially inviting pieces at reduced prices.
One standout is the Yankee Candle Pink Sands Large Jar Scented Candle, currently priced at $22.30 instead of $34.99, bringing a touch of vacation vibes into your home and letting you daydream of your next getaway.
Home Decor on Sale:
- Everyday Decor Textured Brass Shell Vase
for $20.39 (was $23.99)
- Urban Loft's Chunky Knit Decor Throw Pillow
for $67.99 (was $71.99)
- ANIXOL 2-Pack Artificial Boxwood Topiary
for $73.48 (was $83.99)
- WallBeyond Farmhouse Beaded Round Wall Mirror
for $131.74 (was $154.99)
Still Searching? Kohl's Has You Covered
If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered. With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.
Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: Kohl's