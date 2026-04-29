Kohl's is slashing prices on Thursday, April 30 and has these great deals online

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Starting Thursday, April 30, Kohl's is rolling out a wave of markdowns across sporting goods, home goods, and beauty products. The timing is smart: Mother's Day is right around the corner, and there are some genuinely solid gift options in the mix. One standout is the DOLCE&GABBANA Mini Devotion Eau de Parfum Set, dropping from $40 to $32. Browse the full selection of deals at Kohl's to see what else is on offer.

Kohl's Has You Covered This Mother's Day

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This Kohl's Sale Might Be the Push Your Fitness Routine Needs

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Kohl's Just Made Some Serious Cuts on Home Gadgets

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Kohl's Beauty Section Is Hiding Some Genuinely Great Deals

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