Kohl's Is Rolling Out Big Savings And These Are the Deals To Watch On Tuesday, April 28

Kohl’s Epic Deals are back! And on Tuesday, April 28, every department will once again feature impressive discounts.

From fresh spring looks for your wardrobe to stylish home decor and practical tech deals, you’ll find everything the season has to offer.

Two deals stand out in particular: The Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PRO Multi-Cooker is now $129.99 instead of $169.99, a strong offer for a true all-rounder in the kitchen.

And the Keurig K-Duo Gen 2 Coffee Maker is also among the highlights, now priced at $239.99 instead of $259.99, and is perfect for anyone who wants the flexibility to switch between a single cup and a full carafe.

But those are just a few of the deals.

It's worth taking a look at the full selection while the offers are still available.