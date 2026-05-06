Kohl's is dropping some of its best prices of the year this Thursday, May 7

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Starting Thursday, May 7, Kohl's is launching a new sale featuring everything from the home deals and travel essentials to the latest fashion trends. With Mother's Day just a few days away, now's the time to find thoughtful gifts without paying full price. Highlights for Mom include the Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker, now priced at just $99.99 instead of $129.99. Take a look at these Kohl's highlights below for what stands out amid the sale.

Amazing Deals You Don't Want To Miss On Thursday, May 7

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Kohl's Is Offering The Latest Trends At Really Low Prices

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Kohl's Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love

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Travel As Much As You Can With These Must-Haves on Sale

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