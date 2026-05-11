Kohl's is slashing prices on Tuesday, May 12 with deals worth checking out
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Starting Tuesday, May 12, Kohl's is launching a new sale featuring everything from the home deals and travel essentials to the latest fashion trends.
With Mother's Day just a few days away, now's the time to find thoughtful gifts without paying full price.
Highlights for Mom include the Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker, now priced at just $99.99 instead of $129.99.
Take a look at these Kohl's highlights below for what stands out amid the sale.
Amazing Deals You Don't Want To Miss On Tuesday, May 12
Whether you or Mom prefers a hot morning coffee or an iced pick-me-up later in the day, a good coffee maker makes all the difference.
The Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker is now $99.99, down from $129.99, making it an easy and affordable upgrade for your daily routine.
More deals you need to know:
- Victrola Montauk Bluetooth Turntable System
for $109.99 (was $219.99)
- Sonoma Goods For Life Mosaic Folding Accent Table 18-inch
for $59.99 (was $74.99)
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Pressure Sensor
for $39.96 (was $49.99)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
for $79.99 (was $99.99)
Kohl's Is Offering The Latest Trends At Really Low Prices
If your closet's been feeling a little outdated lately, now's the perfect time to refresh - for a discount.
The Women's Nine West Mini Pointe Dress is currently just $23.99, down from $39.99, making it an easy way to update your everyday style without overthinking the price.
Other items on sale:
- Nike Run Swift 3 Women's Running Shoes
for $50.97 (was $85)
- Men's Levi's 55 Relaxed Straight Fit Stretch Jeans
for $52.46 (was $74.95)
- Women's Croft & Barrow Capri Pajama Set
for $24.99 (was $29.99)
- IZOD Short Sleeve Luxury Classics Button-Down Shirt
for $29.99 (was $62)
Kohl's Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love
Mother's Day is just a few days away, and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, now's your last chance to get it right at Kohl's. (You can even have it shipped straight to Mom's door.)
From stylish jewelry to thoughtful surprises, there are still standout deals available. We love the Gemminded Sterling Silver "Mom" Diamond Accent Ring for $70 instead of $175.
More Awesome Deals:
- GOGO Large Solid Garden Tote
for $55.99 (was $69.99)
- OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment
for $11.50 (was $23)
- Jo Malone London Mini Cologne Discovery Fragrance Set
for $16 (was $32)
- Mugler Angel Elixir Eau de Parfum with Pink Pepper & Sandalwood
for $70 (was $100)
Travel As Much As You Can With These Must-Haves on Sale
Kohl's luggage and travel section offers more than most shoppers expect. And with summer travel and vacation plans just around the corner, it's the perfect time to get ready.
One essential worth adding to your list is the Memory Foam Travel Pillow with Sleep Mask for $16.99 instead of $19.99.
More Highlights:
- Samsonite Drive X 20-Inch Carry-On Hardside Spinner Luggage
for $143.99 (was $359.99)
- Jeep Cylindrical Backpack - JS013C
for $35.99 (was $89.99)
- FLX Dome Midnight Adjustable Strap Zipper Closure Crossbody Bag
for $20 (was $40)
- Jacmel Disney's Bluey Passport Holder
for $8.99 (was $14.99)
Still searching?
If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered. With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.
Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: Kohl's