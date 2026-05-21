If you're looking for some real bargains, be sure to check out Kohl's on Friday, May 22

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Starting Friday, May 22, Kohl's is kicking off a new sale with everything from outdoor essentials and summer clothing to tech finds that actually impress.

With warmer days ahead and summer just around the corner, it's a great time to update your daily items, plan getaways, and pick up easy warm-weather picks at a better price.

Highlights include the Conair Ceramic Ionic Hot Air Brush for $23.99 oder Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System for $159.99 instead of $179.99.

Take a look at these Kohl's highlights below for what stands out in the sale.

Kohl's Clearance Sale Is Your Go-To For Major Savings

  © Kohl's

Kohl's clearance sale is packed with budget-friendly finds right now and worth a closer look for anyone trying to save a little extra.

The Conair Ceramic Ionic Hot Air Brush is one standout deal, dropped from $39.99 to $23.99.

More offers worth checking out:

Summer Is Calling, And These Deals Are Too Good To Miss On Friday, May 22

  © Kohl's

Summer is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with easy, effortless style for dates, family outings, or holidays.

The Women's Ruffle Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress is currently $36.10 instead of $40, making it a great essential for warm summer days.

More summer must-haves:

With These Amazing Deals From Kohl's, Hosting Is A Breeze

  © Kohl's

As temperatures start to rise, it's the perfect time to head back outdoors for BBQs, get-togethers, and relaxed summer moments.

Hosting has never been easier or more affordable, with deals like this Merrick Lane Malmok Outdoor Furniture Resin Loveseat for just $114.97 instead of $224.99.

Other deals you need to know:

Kohl's Beauty Section Deserves A Closer Look

  © Kohl's

It’s the right moment for a summer refresh for your skin, body, and mood with fresh seasonal fragrances, skincare, and sun protection essentials.

The beauty aisle at Kohl's is full of standout finds right now, including the Summer Fridays The Holiday Trio Set, dropped from $48 to $33.60.

More beauty treasures:

Still searching?

If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered.

With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.

Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cover photo: Kohl's