Here you can get big discounts on great items you don't want to miss
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Starting Tuesday, May 26, Kohl's is kicking off a new sale with everything from outdoor essentials and summer clothing to tech finds that actually impress.
With warmer days ahead and summer just around the corner, it's a great time to update your daily items, plan getaways, and pick up easy warm-weather picks at a better price.
Highlights include the Conair Ceramic Ionic Hot Air Brush for $23.99 oder Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System for $159.99 instead of $179.99.
Take a look at these Kohl's highlights below for what stands out in the sale.
Kohl's Clearance Sale Is Your Go-To For Major Savings
Kohl's clearance sale is packed with budget-friendly finds right now and worth a closer look for anyone trying to save a little extra.
The Conair Ceramic Ionic Hot Air Brush is one standout deal, dropped from $39.99 to $23.99.
More offers worth checking out:
- Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player Bundle
for $47.99 (was $79.99)
- RiverRidge Home Brookfield Two-Door Storage Floor Cabinet
for $85.49 (was $189.99)
- JBL Flip 7 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
for $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System
for $159.99 (was $179.99)
Summer Is Calling, And These Deals Are Too Good To Miss On Tuesday, May 26
Summer is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with easy, effortless style for dates, family outings, or holidays.
The Women's Ruffle Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress is currently $36.10 instead of $40, making it a great essential for warm summer days.
More summer must-haves:
- Men's Nike Ombre 7-inch Brief-Lined Swim Trunks
for $36 (was $60)
- Women's Columbia Chill River Printed Dress
for $59.50 (was $85)
- Jonathan Adler Bargello Puzzle Beach Towel
for $27.89 (was $34.99)
- Straw Beach Bag Women Shoulder Summer Handbag
for $62.25 (was $74.06)
With These Amazing Deals From Kohl's, Hosting Is A Breeze
As temperatures start to rise, it's the perfect time to head back outdoors for BBQs, get-togethers, and relaxed summer moments.
Hosting has never been easier or more affordable, with deals like this Merrick Lane Malmok Outdoor Furniture Resin Loveseat for just $114.97 instead of $224.99.
Other deals you need to know:
- Outsunny 5 Pieces Wicker Patio Dining Set
for $345.35 (was $383.72)
- OXO Good Grips Grilling Prep & Carry System
for $35.99 (was $44.99)
- BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush
for $33.14 (was $35.99)
- Atlanta United FC 16-Can Cooler Tote
for $22.50 (was $25)
Kohl's Beauty Section Deserves A Closer Look
It’s the right moment for a summer refresh for your skin, body, and mood with fresh seasonal fragrances, skincare, and sun protection essentials.
The beauty aisle at Kohl's is full of standout finds right now, including the Summer Fridays The Holiday Trio Set, dropped from $48 to $33.60.
More beauty treasures:
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
for $30 (was $60)
- CLEAN RESERVE H2Eau - Brilliant Peony Eau de Parfum
for $37.50 (was $75)
- OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment
for $11.50 (was $23)
- Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
for $24.50 (was $35)
Still searching?
If nothing here quite hit the mark, the full Kohl's site has you covered.
With hundreds of deals spanning every category, there's plenty more to explore, and sometimes the best find is the one you weren't expecting.
Browse at your own pace and let the discounts do the talking.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: Kohl's