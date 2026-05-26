Ready for summer? Kohl's has just the right deals to help you kick off the season

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Starting Wednesday, May 27, Kohl's is kicking off a new sale with everything from outdoor essentials and summer clothing to tech finds that actually impress. With warmer days ahead and summer just around the corner, it's a great time to update your daily items, plan getaways, and pick up easy warm-weather picks at a better price. Highlights include the Conair Ceramic Ionic Hot Air Brush for $23.99 oder Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System for $159.99 instead of $179.99. Take a look at these Kohl's highlights below for what stands out in the sale.

Kohl's Clearance Sale Is Your Go-To For Major Savings

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Summer Is Calling, And These Deals Are Too Good To Miss On Wednesday, May 27

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With These Amazing Deals From Kohl's, Hosting Is A Breeze

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Kohl's Beauty Section Deserves A Closer Look

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