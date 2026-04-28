How to help protect Your Home From the Roof All the Way Down to the Foundation

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Most homeowners don't think about their gutters until something goes wrong. By then, the damage is usually already done. Water seeping into your house's foundation, a flooded basement, or rot spreading through the roofline and fascia boards. Poor water drainage quietly ranks among the leading causes of structural damage in houses, and the culprit is usually something as simple as a clogged gutter. Leaf Home, one of North America's largest home improvement companies, has built its reputation on solving the problem. Their solution isn't a temporary fix or another product that demands annual upkeep. It's LeafFilter system is designed to make gutter maintenance a thing of the past. The best parts? Veterans and seniors aged 65+ can receive 10% off their LeafFilter installation, and every installation begins with a free inspection, cleaning out your gutters, repairing damaged areas, and installing top-rated gutter protection backed by a lifetime warranty. Here's what every homeowner needs to know about why it's worth it.

What Is Leaf Home and How Does LeafFilter Gutter Protection Work?

With millions of homeowners already trusting Leaf Home to protect their properties, the company has earned its standing as a name people count on when it matters most. © Leaf Home Leaf Home has spent years refining a product that does one thing exceptionally well: keeping your gutters clear without asking anything of you in return. The company's flagship product, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is consistently ranked among the top-rated systems in the industry, and the engineering behind it explains why. LeafFilter is built around a patented three-piece design. A surgical-grade stainless steel micromesh forms the first line of defense, blocking leaves and other common debris before they ever reach your gutter. Beneath it, durable uPVC framing holds the structure in place without warping or breaking down over time. Hidden structural hangers complete the system by reinforcing your existing gutters, adding strength without altering the appearance of your home.

Professionally installed and custom-fit, LeafFilter works with virtually any gutter system or roof type. © Leaf Home What sets it apart from standard gutter guards is performance under pressure. LeafFilter accepts 200% more water than competitors to handle well beyond what traditional gutter systems can manage, meaning even a heavy downpour drains efficiently rather than overflowing onto your home's foundation or flooding your yard below. The system is custom-fit to your home during a professional installation and works with virtually any gutter type or roof style. Whether your house is decades old or newly built, the fit is precise and the protection is immediate. From the roofline down to the foundation, it's a system designed to quietly do its job, season after season.

Why Homeowners Choose LeafFilter

Homeowners can save time and money by eliminating routine gutter cleaning. © Leaf Home Clogged gutters quietly cause foundation damage, basement flooding, fascia deterioration, and landscape erosion. LeafFilter keeps water moving away from your home the way it should, before any of that has a chance to build up. Leaf Home backs its product with a lifetime transferable warranty, meaning the protection stays with the home even if you sell it. Its materials, rust-proof stainless steel, and Enduralast components are built to hold up through any climate without warping or breaking down. Every installation begins with a free inspection, cleaning out your gutters, and any necessary repairs. Trained professionals handle everything, and because the system is custom-fit on-site, it works with virtually any gutter type or roof style from day one.

Limited-Time Offer: 10% Off for Veterans and Seniors

LeafFilter’s micromesh is so fine, it keeps out everything from large leaves to tiny shingle grit, while still allowing water to flow freely. © Leaf Home