Why a Sink Filter Is Not Enough to Protect Your Home From Dirty Water

What's in your water? Most people don't give their tap water much thought until something seems off.

A strange smell, a filmy residue on dishes, or skin that stays dry no matter what. By then, the problem has often been building up for years.

Water quality across the US varies dramatically by location. Hard minerals, chlorine byproducts, and other contaminants are far more common than most homeowners realize, and the effects go beyond taste.

Whole-home water treatment has advanced significantly. Companies like Leaf Home offer customized systems tailored to your specific water profile, treating the source rather than just one tap.

They offer a free water test and consultation to start off an easy expert installation, and the result is huge: better water quality from every faucet, shower, and appliance in your home.

Understanding what's actually coming through your pipes is the first step. What you find might surprise you.