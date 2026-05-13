"You do you!" Your surprising guide to pleasure and wellness

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"You do you!" AKA - it's time to put yourself first. May isn’t just about warmer weather and long weekends. It's also the ultimate time to celebrate self-love. Masturbation May has grown into something genuinely meaningful and fun, too. It's a sex-positive movement that encourages curiosity, normalizes solo pleasure, and treats sexual wellness as the serious self-care topic it always should have been. Whether you're new to exploring your body or simply ready to be more intentional about it, the payoff goes deeper than the moment itself. Greater confidence, stronger intimacy, and a healthier relationship with your own sexuality tend to follow. Lovehoney has built its reputation on making that kind of exploration feel accessible. With a combination of expert guidance and thoughtfully designed products, they've become the destination people turn to when they want to approach sexual wellness with curiosity and lightness, rather than embarrassment. We'll show you how to "do you"... and why May's about to become your new favorite month.

May Is the Month to Put Yourself First

© Lovehoney Masturbation May exists for a simple reason: Pleasure deserves to be part of the conversation. What was once treated as taboo is now recognized for what it actually is, a meaningful component of overall well-being. Solo play offers more than a moment of enjoyment. It helps people understand their own bodies, discover what genuinely feels good, manage stress, and bring more confidence into partnered experiences. Few forms of self-care are this easy to make your own, whether that looks like setting a mood or experimenting with something entirely new. For many, the month also doubles as the nudge they needed to finally try something they've been curious about. The modern sexual wellness market has moved well beyond novelty. From these beginner-friendly mini vibrators to must-have lubricants, today's products are designed with comfort and accessibility in mind, making exploration feel natural rather than intimidating. Lovehoney's mission and range covers all of it. Extensive product options paired with practical educational guides mean you can move at whatever pace feels right, without pressure and without judgment.

Simple Ways to Make Solo Play More Enjoyable

© Lovehoney A few small shifts in approach can change the experience entirely. Here's where to start. 1. Slow Things Down

Pleasure isn't a race. Taking more time helps build anticipation and increase sensitivity. That might mean focusing on your breathing, paying closer attention to different sensations, or simply creating a more relaxed environment before you begin. 2. Experiment with New Sensations

Texture, temperature, and stimulation style all shape your experience in different ways. Air-pulse stimulators, wand massagers, suction toys, and strokers each offer something distinct. If you've only ever tried one approach, branching out is worth it. 3. Don't Skip Lubricant

Lube is not an optional extra. It reduces friction, improves comfort, and can noticeably enhance sensitivity. For anyone new to it, a water-based formula is usually the most versatile place to start. 4. Pay Attention to What Works

Solo play is one of the best ways to understand your own body, and that knowledge carries over. Knowing what you enjoy makes it easier to communicate with a partner and leads to more satisfying experiences overall. Not sure where to begin? Lovehoney's advice hub offers free beginner-friendly guides and product recommendations designed to make the whole subject feel more approachable, rather than overwhelming.

Why Sexual Wellness Is a Legitimate Health Topic

© Lovehoney The benefits of masturbation extend well beyond the physical moment. Research and sexual health experts increasingly point to meaningful connections between solo sexual activity and overall well-being. Regular masturbation has been linked to reduced stress and tension, better sleep, improved mood through endorphin release, and a greater sense of relaxation throughout the day. Over time, it can also build body confidence and encourage more open, honest communication around intimacy and desire. There's a broader value here too. Becoming comfortable with your own pleasure tends to make it easier to discuss boundaries and sexual health with partners, which matters in ways that go well beyond the bedroom. Brands like Lovehoney are playing a real role in shifting that cultural conversation. By centering education and confidence, they're helping more people treat sexual wellness the same way they treat any other aspect of their health: as something worth paying attention to and investing in.

The Best Time to Explore Is Right Now

© Lovehoney If you've been thinking about upgrading your collection, the timing couldn't be better. From May 20 to 28, Lovehoney is running a Memorial Day event with up to 70% off selected products, plus an extra 20% off sale items when you use the code WEEKEND at checkout. Whether you're picking up your first toy, trying something you've had on your list for a while, or shopping for a partner, this is an easy opportunity to explore without the price getting in the way.