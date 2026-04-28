Why Millions of People Are Discovering Their Roots With MyHeritage Right Now

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Are you still trying to put together pieces of your family history? Genealogy has now become far more accessible and personal than ever before. At the center of this shift is MyHeritage, a platform that combines DNA testing, historical record databases, and new AI tools to help trace your family history with a level of detail that wasn't possible even a decade ago. The platform's latest development makes it worth diving into. With the launch of Scribe AI, MyHeritage is tackling one of genealogy's most persistent frustrations: making sense of old, handwritten documents and photos that have stumped researchers for years. Here's how to uncover the mystery.

MyHeritage: The Platform Built to Take Your Family Research Further

© MyHeritage MyHeritage has built its reputation as one of the most comprehensive genealogy platforms available, giving users access to billions of historical records spanning birth certificates, census data, immigration files, and much more. The goal is straightforward: Help people find out where they came from and preserve those discoveries for the generations that follow. What sets the platform apart is how it connects the dots automatically. Sophisticated matching technology cross-references family trees against historical documents in the background, surfacing relevant connections that manual research would take weeks to find. For anyone who has hit a wall trying to trace a particular branch of their family tree, that kind of automation can be the difference between a dead end and a breakthrough. The platform works equally well whether you're piecing together your family history for the first time, or picking up a decades-long puzzle. Beginners get intuitive tools that ease you in gradually, while experienced genealogists have access to deep databases and DNA analysis that can reveal ethnic origins and connect living relatives across the globe. MyHeritage essentially meets you where you are and gives you what you need to keep going.

Historical Documents Are Now Finally Legible thanks to Scribe AI

© MyHeritage Has you or your family been stumped by a letter that you just can't make out? Unveiled at RootsTech 2026, Scribe AI does something genealogists have wanted to for a long time: make difficult historical documents actually readable. Think faded ink, archaic language, and foreign cursive handwriting that has been a challenge to interpret for years. Scribe AI works through it and converts the content into clean, legible text in the user's native language, without sacrificing genealogical accuracy in the process. But transcription is only the starting point. Where the tool gets genuinely impressive is in its ability to read context. It identifies key individuals within a document, maps out relationships, and surfaces historical details, whether that's a person's social standing, military service, or the broader circumstances of their time. Raw records become actual stories, and that shift changes how people experience their family research.

© MyHeritage Scribe AI also brings something unexpected to photo analysis. Given a historical image, it can estimate the time period, read clothing styles, and pick up on environmental details that might otherwise go unnoticed, opening up new lines of inquiry from sources that might have been missed before. One thing early users have pointed out is how the tool handles uncertainty. Rather than filling gaps with confident-sounding guesses, Scribe AI flags readings it isn't sure about. That kind of transparency matters in genealogy, where a single misread name or date can send research in the wrong direction entirely. As part of the broader MyHeritage subscription, Scribe AI adds meaningful context to an already comprehensive platform, giving users the tools not just to trace names and dates, but to understand the lives those records represent.

Start To Discover Your Family History Today