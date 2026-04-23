Celebrate & Earn Easy: ShopBack’s Birthday Week is here With the Biggest Cashback Event Yet

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Did you know your everyday shopping can actually pay you back? ShopBack is built to do exactly that. As a leading Cashback and rewards platform, ShopBack partners with hundreds of popular brands to give users a percentage of their spending back as real cash rewards. Whether you’re shopping for fashion, electronics, groceries, or travel, ShopBack lets you earn while you spend with no complicated systems, just seamless rewards integrated into your normal online shopping habits. Now, the platform is celebrating a major milestone, and users are the ones who are getting the gift! Here is everything you need to know about Shopback's birthday and how you can put money back in your pocket.

ShopBack Turns One And You Get the Gifts

Celebrate with ShopBack and get increased Cashback during Birthday Week through April 30. © ShopBack ShopBack US is turning one, and instead of celebrating quietly, the platform is handing the rewards straight to its users. From April 23 to April 30, 2026, ShopBack is running its biggest Cashback event to date. Here's how it works: Boosted Cashback rates, surprise bonuses, and exclusive deals across top retailers, all packed into one week. Major categories, including fashion, electronics, beauty, and popular marketplaces are part of the lineup. If you've been on the fence about trying ShopBack, now's the time. If you're already a regular, it's the perfect week to be more deliberate about where you shop. Either way, the window is short and the upside is real.

The Hours That Makes the Whole Week Worth It

These four hours are the absolute highlight of the birthday week. © ShopBack Every deal campaign has a centerpiece, and ShopBack's birthday week is no different. On April 23 from 3 PM to 7 PM PST, Cashback rates spike to levels that won't show up on any ordinary shopping day. During this four-hour window, here's what's on the table: Up to 100% Cashback on Temu

25% on SHEIN

20% on Sam's Club and ULTA Beauty

15% on AliExpress, Target, and Home Depot

10% on Best Buy, eBay and Giftcards.com The Happy Hour window is short by design. Four hours, then it's gone. If you have purchases you've been putting off, the afternoon of April 23 is the time to make them.

What can you cash in on during ShopBack's Big Birthday Event

Mark the week of April 23–30 on your calendar and save big with Shopback. © ShopBack The Happy Hour is the headline, but ShopBack's birthday campaign runs through April 30, and the deals don't drop off sharply after Opening Day. Elevated Cashback continues through the week with some well-timed windows worth planning around: 5% on Amazon (Apr 24–27)

Up to 15% on Groupon (Apr 23)

10% on Macy's (Apr 26–28)

10% on Foot Locker, Puma and Sephora (Apr 27–30)

20% on Nike (Apr 29–30) and Columbia Sportswear (Apr 26–28)

10% on Adidas (Apr 29–30) Alongside the Cashback offers, ShopBack is running a Gift Box Hunt throughout the campaign, too.

Hidden mystery boxes are scattered across the app and website, each containing surprises like bonus Cashback rewards. Plus, everyday starting 8AM PT, they will release a total of 50 of bonus Cashback mystery boxes exclusively across the ShopBack app. Secret tip: Hints drop through ShopBack's social channels, so follow @shopbackusa on Instagram and check there first. And there is more! The Multi-Milestone Quest lets you stack even more rewards the more you shop, with up to $50 bonus in potential Cashback. Here's how the quest works: Quest 1: Spend $900 from travel brands

= $10 bonus

Quest 2: Spend $250 from beauty brands

= $5 bonus



Quest 3: Spend $250 from fashion brands

= $5 bonus



Quest 4: Spend $1,000 from electronic brands

= $10 bonus



Complete all 4 quests to unlock additional $20 bonus What does this all mean? ShopBack turns into something more than a passive savings tool for the week. You're earning while you go, and there's a way to rack up even more by getting in on the game. New to ShopBack? Then there's already cash waiting for you: Sign up and get $5 bonus Cashback to kickstart your rewards journey - no quest needed.

Boosted rates, flash deals, and hidden bonuses running simultaneously means almost any purchase you were already planning to make pays you back more than usual. © ShopBack

Birthday Week is the clearest argument for why Cashback done right beats other rewards programs. Every savvy saver can get in on the Shopback app for free, plus the bonus. And Shopback’s anniversary is the perfect time to download it. >> Don’t miss out on easy, big money in your pocket today. Download it now here << The birthday rewards are here. this week only! Cash in and unwrap the savings.