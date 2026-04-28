ShopBack Just Made Temu Shopping Almost Free for these Four Hours Only
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Did you know your everyday shopping can actually pay you back? ShopBack is built to do exactly that.
As a leading Cashback and rewards platform, ShopBack partners with hundreds of popular brands to give users a percentage of their spending back as real cash rewards.
Whether you’re shopping for fashion, electronics, groceries, or travel, ShopBack lets you earn while you spend with no complicated systems, just seamless rewards integrated into your normal online shopping habits.
Now, the platform is celebrating a major milestone, and users are the ones who are getting the gift!
Here is everything you need to know about Shopback's birthday and how you can put money back in your pocket.
ShopBack Turns One And You Get the Gifts
ShopBack US is turning one, and instead of celebrating quietly, the platform is handing the rewards straight to its users.
From now to April 30, 2026, ShopBack is running its biggest Cashback event to date.
Here's how it works: Boosted Cashback rates, surprise bonuses, and exclusive deals across top retailers, all packed into one week. Major categories, including fashion, electronics, beauty, and popular marketplaces are part of the lineup.
If you've been on the fence about trying ShopBack, now's the time.
If you're already a regular, it's the perfect week to be more deliberate about where you shop.
Either way, the window is short and the upside is real.
What can you cash in on during ShopBack's Big Birthday Event
ShopBack's birthday campaign runs through April 30, and the deals don't drop off sharply after Opening Day.
Elevated Cashback continues through the week with some well-timed windows worth planning around:
- 5% on Amazon (Apr 24–27)
- 10% on Macy's (Apr 26–28)
- 10% on Foot Locker, Puma and Sephora (Apr 27–30)
- 20% on Nike (Apr 29–30) and Columbia Sportswear (Apr 26–28)
- 10% on Adidas (Apr 29–30)
Hidden mystery boxes are scattered across the app and website, each containing surprises like bonus Cashback rewards.
Plus, everyday starting 8AM PT, they will release a total of 50 of bonus Cashback mystery boxes exclusively across the ShopBack app.
Secret tip: Hints drop through ShopBack's social channels, so follow @shopbackusa on Instagram and check there first.
And there is more! The Multi-Milestone Quest lets you stack even more rewards the more you shop, with up to $50 bonus in potential Cashback.
Here's how the quest works:
- Quest 1: Spend $900 from travel brands
= $10 bonus
- Quest 2: Spend $250 from beauty brands
= $5 bonus
- Quest 3: Spend $250 from fashion brands
= $5 bonus
- Quest 4: Spend $1,000 from electronic brands
= $10 bonus
- Complete all 4 quests to unlock additional $20 bonus
What does this all mean? ShopBack turns into something more than a passive savings tool for the week. You're earning while you go, and there's a way to rack up even more by getting in on the game.
New to ShopBack? Then there's already cash waiting for you: Sign up and get $5 bonus Cashback to kickstart your rewards journey - no quest needed.
Birthday Week is the clearest argument for why Cashback done right beats other rewards programs.
Every savvy saver can get in on the Shopback app for free, plus the bonus. And Shopback’s anniversary is the perfect time to download it.
>> Don’t miss out on easy, big money in your pocket today. Download it now here <<
The birthday rewards are here. this week only! Cash in and unwrap the savings.
Offers are subject to individual merchant terms and conditions.
ShopBack reserves the right to modify or end offers early.
Cover photo: ShopBack