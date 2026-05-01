Celebrate Mom and Earn Cashback While You’re At It!

Mother's Day is one of the biggest gifting moments of the year, and finding something truly meaningful is no easy feat. But now, it's putting money back into your pocket.

This year, ShopBack gives shoppers a smarter way to shop online for Mom: earn real Cashback on every purchase while finding the perfect gift.

Every dollar spent during this season of appreciation can work a little harder than it did before. Plus, you get $5 bonus just for signing up. That's a Mother's Day freebie for you to keep!

Here's how you can get the most Cashback and the best bang for your buck, while showing your mother figures love at the same time.