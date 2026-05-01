Celebrate Mom and Earn Cashback While You’re At It!
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Mother's Day is one of the biggest gifting moments of the year, and finding something truly meaningful is no easy feat. But now, it's putting money back into your pocket.
This year, ShopBack gives shoppers a smarter way to shop online for Mom: earn real Cashback on every purchase while finding the perfect gift.
Every dollar spent during this season of appreciation can work a little harder than it did before. Plus, you get $5 bonus just for signing up. That's a Mother's Day freebie for you to keep!
Here's how you can get the most Cashback and the best bang for your buck, while showing your mother figures love at the same time.
20+ Brands, One Campaign, and Cashback Rates You Won't Find Elsewhere
Running May 1–10, 2026, ShopBack's Mother's Day campaign brings together more than 20 top brands spanning beauty, fashion, travel, flowers, and beyond.
Pro Tip: The real value is Cashback rates reaching up to 100% on select offers like Temu, a level of return that's hard to find anywhere else during a major gifting season.
During this campaign window, the rates are super boosted, making it one of the most rewarding times of the year to spend on someone worth celebrating.
The Brands Behind the Savings
This Mother’s Day, ShopBack features a huge lineup of well-known brands offering elevated Cashback rates:
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Flowers & gifting:
1-800 Flowers (up to 15%)
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Beauty favorites:
Sephora (15%)
ULTA Beauty (8%)
- Fashion staples:
Macy's (up to 10%) SHEIN (up to 25%) Amazon (5%)
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Everyday essentials:
Sam's Club (up to 20%)
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Travel & experiences:
Vrbo (6%)
Westgate Resorts (12%)
Viator (8%)
Groupon (up to 10%)
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Premium fashion:
Harvey Nichols (up to 10%)
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Digital & tech:
CyberGhost VPN (100% on May 9)
Giftcards.com (10%)
With such a wide range of partners, shoppers can easily find something meaningful for every type of mom, all while maximizing the dollars going back into your wallet.
Beauty Gifts That Actually Pay You Back
Beauty remains one of the strongest gifting categories for Mother's Day, and ShopBack's lineup reflects that.
Featured Cashback beauty partners include:
- Sally Beauty (12%)
- Laneige (up to 10%)
- Sulwhasoo (10%)
- Sephora (15% from May 4–6)
- Plus rising brands like Axiology Beauty and ILONA Beauty (both at 10%)
Whether the goal is premium skincare or a fresh cosmetics haul for Mom, these rates take definitely take the sting out of splurging on something special.
Make Every Gift Count More - Start Earning with ShopBack
This Mother's Day, the how matters just as much as the what.
With ShopBack, every purchase becomes a chance to earn real Cashback, so the gesture costs less than it looks.
Whether you're gifting something luxurious or simply thoughtful, offers reaching up to 100% mean there's real value in shopping for Mom with Cashback this year.
>> Start your Mother's Day shopping here with ShopBack, and make every dollar count.
Cashback rates are valid only during the campaign window.
Offers are subject to individual merchant terms and conditions.
ShopBack reserves the right to modify or end offers early.
Cover photo: 123RF/ petrovichvadim