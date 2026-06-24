Skechers and artist Romero Britto team up for a colorful summer collection
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Summer style tends to get a little brighter every year, but Skechers is taking things a step further with its latest collaboration.
The brand has partnered with internationally renowned artist Romero Britto on a new collection of footwear and apparel inspired by his signature use of bold colors and playful design.
The result is a collection that feels energetic, expressive, and perfectly suited for the season.
Here is everything about the new Skechers x Britto collection.
Skechers x Britto: Wearable Art With a Positive Message
For decades, Romero Britto has built a global following with artwork centered around happiness, love, and optimism.
The Brazilian-born artist, now based in Miami, is known for combining influences from Pop Art and Cubism into a visual style that is instantly recognizable.
Those same creative elements can be seen throughout the Skechers x Britto collection.
Featuring styles across Kids, Skechers Street, and Court & Classics, the lineup brings together vibrant prints, colorful graphics, and standout details that turn everyday pieces into conversation starters.
Bringing Britto's Vision to Life
More than a traditional artist collaboration, this collection captures the spirit of Britto's work.
As the founder of the "Happy Art Movement" he has long focused on creating art that sparks positive emotions and encourages people to see the world through a more colorful lens.
That sense of optimism runs through every piece in the collection, giving wearers an opportunity to add a little personality and creativity to their everyday style - and a serious pop of color in their step.
The Skechers Comfort Factor
While the artwork naturally draws attention, comfort remains a key part of the experience.
The collection combines Britto's bold aesthetic with the comfort-focused shoe design Skechers is known for, making the pieces easy to wear from day to night.
Whether it's a colorful pair of sneakers or a statement piece for summer, the new collection balances style with practicality.
Add More Color to Your Summer
For anyone looking to move beyond the usual seasonal basics, the Skechers x Britto collection offers something a little different.
It's colorful without feeling over the top, artistic without sacrificing wearability, and designed to bring a sense of fun to everyday fashion.
The Skechers x Britto collection is available now on Skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores while supplies last.
Cover photo: Skechers