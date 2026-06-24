Skechers and artist Romero Britto team up for a colorful summer collection

Summer style tends to get a little brighter every year, but Skechers is taking things a step further with its latest collaboration.

The brand has partnered with internationally renowned artist Romero Britto on a new collection of footwear and apparel inspired by his signature use of bold colors and playful design.

The result is a collection that feels energetic, expressive, and perfectly suited for the season.

Here is everything about the new Skechers x Britto collection.