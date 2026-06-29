History Was Made: How Skechers Basketball Just Changed the Game

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Every NBA Finals creates unforgettable moments. This year, fans celebrated the New York Knicks' long awaited championship victory while another piece of basketball history unfolded on the court. For the first time ever, a player competed in the NBA Finals wearing Skechers Basketball shoes. That player was OG Anunoby. His outstanding postseason performances helped deliver the championship and marked a breakthrough moment for Skechers Basketball on the sport's biggest stage. Here is everything you need to know about the story.

Skechers makes NBA finals history with OG Anunoby

© Skechers Championships are built on big performances, and OG Anunoby delivered when it mattered most. The Knicks forward averaged a career best 20.1 points per game during the postseason and put together a memorable Game 4 that became one of the defining performances of the Finals. Alongside lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Anunoby also became the first player in NBA Finals history to wear Skechers Basketball footwear. It was a milestone that highlighted just how quickly the brand has grown since launching its basketball division in 2023. In only a few seasons, Skechers has built an impressive roster featuring stars such as Joel Embiid, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Jackie Young, Rickea Jackson and Kiki Iriafen.

© Skechers Fans also couldn't stop talking about Anunoby's exclusive Player Edition sneakers throughout the playoffs. The SKX Nexus™ "Euro" PE quickly went viral, while the SKX Reign™ "Foreman" PE and the bold SKX Nexus™ "NYC Blue" PE became some of the most talked about shoes of the postseason. The blue and orange colorway worn during Game 4 paid tribute to New York, the team and the fans who backed the Knicks throughout their championship run. Reflecting on the season, Anunoby praised Skechers for creating shoes that match his style of play while providing the comfort and consistency he depends on every time he steps onto the floor.

Meet the Skechers Basketball Collection

© Skechers The shoes worn throughout the Finals were built for players who expect more from every possession. The SKX Nexus™ is a lightweight low top model designed for speed, quick changes of direction and reliable stability. It delivers responsive cushioning and dependable support, making it an ideal option for players who thrive in transition and attack the basket with confidence. The SKX Reign™ takes a different approach. Built for explosive movement and maximum grip, it helps players stay balanced through powerful takeoffs, hard cuts and defensive stops. Its traction and support are designed to keep athletes comfortable even during the most demanding stretches of a game. Both models reflect Skechers' commitment to combining innovative performance technology with the all day comfort the brand has become known for around the world. That combination is attracting more elite athletes every season and helping Skechers establish itself as one of basketball's fastest growing performance brands. With a signature shoe for OG Anunoby already in development, the story is only beginning.

Experience the Shoes Behind a Historic NBA Finals

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