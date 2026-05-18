The Creative Sneakers That Help Shelter Animals Find a Home

Ad

If you've ever wanted your sneaker purchase to actually mean something, BOBS from Skechers has been quietly building a program worth paying attention to. Now in its third year, the Paws for a Cause design scholarship gives young artists a real platform: submit a sneaker design inspired by rescue animals, and if it wins, it gets made. Not just printed on a poster, but actually manufactured and sold as a sneaker, with proceeds supporting shelter pets in need of a home. What sets this year's winning collections apart isn't just the artistry. The designers clearly care about the cause, and that connection shows in the work. Skechers has backed animal welfare initiatives for years, and this scholarship is one of the more tangible ways that commitment comes to life, turning student creativity into something that funds real adoptions. Discover more about Paws for a Cause here.

The Brand That Turned Sneakers Into a Lifeline for Shelter Pets

© Skechers BOBS from Skechers started as Skechers' philanthropic division and has grown into something genuinely significant in the animal rescue space, funding adoption initiatives and community causes across the country. A key part of that work runs through its ongoing partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. By the end of this year, BOBS from Skechers will donate $500,000 to the nonprofit, directing those funds toward lifesaving shelter programs for dogs and cats nationwide. The numbers behind the brand tell a larger story. Over the past decade, Skechers has contributed more than $14 million to support over 2 million shelter pets around the world. The Paws for a Cause scholarship fits naturally into that legacy, giving students a way to channel their creativity into something that advocates for animals who need it most.

Meet the Designers Behind This Year's Collections

© Skechers Anelya Sapar and Elle Dalby each walked away with a $10,000 scholarship from the Skechers Foundation this year, along with professional mentorship and the opportunity to see their original designs actually hit shelves. Anelya's entry was personal from the start. Having volunteered at animal shelters and cared for stray cats in Kazakhstan, she channeled that experience into a feline-themed design now featured on the BOBS B Cute 2.0 Kitten Kicks. "This program showed me that even a simple design can tell a story, raise awareness, and make people care," the School of Visual Arts student said. "The whole process felt really personal."

© Skechers Elle's inspiration came form closer to home. Growing up with rescue dogs her family adopted over the years, some saved from neglectful situations, the Penn State student translated that bond into the colorful canine artwork now on the BOBS B Cute 2.0 Hound Huggers. "It feels great to be involved with this program," she shared. "Even the smallest bit of extra help goes a long way." Both limited-edition styles are available now on Skechers.com and at select retail stores nationwide. For anyone who loves animals or simply wants their next purchase to count for something, these collections make that easy.

Make Every Step Count