Why Skechers Sandals Deserve a Spot in Your Spring Rotation

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Spring makes you want to be outside more, and the last thing holding you back should be your footwear. The right pair of sandals doesn't just complete an outfit, it changes how you move through your day, from a Saturday morning farmers market to an impromptu evening walk when the light is just right. Skechers has spent years engineering comfort that doesn't ask you to sacrifice anything on the style front, and this season that work really shows. Here's a closer look at what makes their sandals worth your attention.

Meet Skechers Slip-ins® Sandals

© Skechers Skechers' Hands Free Slip-ins® sandals were built with one idea in mind: Get out the door faster. The design lets you step straight in without bending down or fumbling with straps, and once you're in, advanced cushioning and ergonomic support take care of the rest. Whether you're running a quick errand or spending the whole day on your feet, your sandals keep up and keep you comfortable. New to the lineup this season are the Skechers Slide-Ups™, which take personalization a step further with an adjustable slider system. The fit molds to your foot rather than the other way around, which sounds like a small thing – until you've worn a pair for a few hours and realized how much it matters.

Benefits and Highlights

What sets Skechers sandals apart this spring is the seamless fusion of comfort technology and modern design: Effortless Wearability

Hands Free Slip-ins® eliminate the need to bend down





Hands Free Slip-ins® eliminate the need to bend down Customized Fit

Slide-Ups™ technology allows adjustable styling and comfort





Slide-Ups™ technology allows adjustable styling and comfort All-Day Support

Arch Fit® insoles and Heel Pillow® provide stability and cushioning





Arch Fit® insoles and Heel Pillow® provide stability and cushioning Lightweight Performance

ULTRA GO® and Glide-Step® midsoles support natural movement





ULTRA GO® and Glide-Step® midsoles support natural movement Sustainable Options

Select vegan styles combine comfort with conscious design





Select vegan styles combine comfort with conscious design Versatile Aesthetics

From sporty styles to fashion-forward silhouettes

The whole Skechers Slip-ins® Sandal Lineup: How they compare

Step Into Spring! Your Perfect Pair Awaits

© Skechers