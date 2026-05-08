How Skechers is showing up big for National Nurses Month

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May is National Nurses Month. And if there's ever a time to give nurses what they actually need, it's now. Nurses on their feet for 12-hour shifts, night after night. The least their gear can do is keep up. That's where Skechers Work comes in: with footwear and scrubs built specifically for the realities of healthcare life. Here's what that looks like, and how Skechers is giving back.

Built for 12-hour shifts: Skechers has nurses covered head to toe

© Skechers™ by Barco You know that one person you text for medical advice at 2 AM? For many, it's the nurse in your life. And this May, they deserve more than a "thank you" post. National Nurses Month is the moment to recognize those caregivers who are literally on their feet all day. Skechers Work is showing up with gear that actually helps: Hands Free Slip-ins® technology, slip-resistant outsoles, and Air-Cooled Memory Foam® cushioning. The footwear is engineered for 12-hour shifts, high-pressure environments, and everything in between. Add Skechers™ by Barco scrubs to the mix, which are lightweight, breathable, sustainably made, and nurses are covered from head to toe. Because when you're saving lives, comfort isn't a luxury. It's a requirement.

Skechers Slip-ins: Glide-Step Pro Edrura

© Skechers

Before your shift starts, the last thing you need to be doing is fumbling with laces. That's where the Glide-Step Pro Edrura comes in. Built with Skechers' signature Hands Free Slip-ins™ technology, you step in and go, with no bending, and no fuss. Under the hood: A Heel Pillow™

Slip-resistant outsoles

Arch Fit® support

Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insoles They're comfortable at hour one, and still comfortable at hour twelve.

Skechers Slip-ins: Glide-Step Altus

© Skechers

Need a sneaker with a little extra support? The Glide-Step Altus doesn't mess around. It's the shoe that gets you through the shift, from taking care of the first patient to the last. What it's built for: Slip-resistant outsole with added grip for unexpected spills

Non-metallic carbon nano safety toe, making for one less thing to worry about when heavy objects go rogue

Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole for breathability and all-day support

Glide-Step® geometric cushioned midsole that makes long shifts feel shorter Start your shift comfortable, and end it the same way.

Skechers™ by Barco: Scrubs that work as hard as the nurses wearing them

© Skechers™ by Barco Skechers doesn't stop at shoes. The Skechers™ by Barco scrub collection brings that same comfort-first thinking to everything nurses wear from the shoulders down. They're lightweight, breathable, and available in a wide range of colors and styles, because nurses shouldn't have to choose between looking good and feeling good. Skechers™ by Barco scrubs: The details: Deep pockets for your phone

Dedicated pen slot for charting on the go

Moisture-wicking fabric for unexpected spills

Available in Women's and Men's sizes, XS – 5XL

Styles include Fit & Flare Scrub Pants and 3-Pocket Curved V-Neck Tops

Nurses take care of people, and Skechers scrubs take care of the planet