Skechers just made bold color impossible to ignore this summer

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Popping color is officially back, and it's making its comeback in a place no one's expected: on a pair of sick sneakers. Skechers has dropped its newest collaboration, and it's sure to stop you in your tracks. The brand has teamed up with internationally renowned artist Romero Britto, known worldwide for his bold colors and playful, joyful designs. Together they've created a collection that feels loud, fun, and completely unlike anything else out this season. Here is everything you need to know about the new Skechers x Britto collection.

Skechers x Britto: The shoe that's turning comfort into art

© Skechers Sometimes it only takes one pair of shoes to make an entire season a little brighter. That's exactly what's happening at Skechers right now, with the new Skechers x Britto collection available on skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores. Britto has joined as the latest creative in the Skechers Visual Artist series, bringing his signature style into a brand built on comfort. The collection spans footwear and apparel across Kids, Skechers Street and Court & Classics, covering everything from playful kids' shoes to bold statement sneakers. The variety alone makes it worth a closer look, especially for anyone hoping to grab a summer style that feels a little less predictable this year.

What actually makes this Skechers shoe stand out?

© Skechers The first thing that catches the eye is the color. Bold tones, playful shapes and prints that feel more like an art gallery than a shoe shelf. That impression isn't an accident, it's the heart of this collaboration. Skechers has built its identity around comfort, often going by the name The Comfort Technology Company. Pairing that reputation with an artist known for playful design turns out to be a natural match, since comfort and good mood tend to go hand in hand. It's why the collaboration works so well and resonates the way it does. The shoe stays easy to wear day to day, yet still feels like a small piece of wearable art. Who's responsible for it all? Romero Britto.

The man behind the colors: Romero Britto

© Skechers Brazilian-born and now a Miami local, Romero Britto is known for incorporating vivid colors into distinctive shapes, an art form inspired by Cubism and Pop Art. From acrylic and oil paintings to life-size sculptures and large-scale installations, he's made his mark worldwide, and is now taking his designs into footwear and apparel. Spreading positivity has always been part of his mission, something reflected in his role as founder of the "Happy Art Movement". Britto said about the collaboration: "I love how my art can be an instrument that can bring people joy and do good for millions. And I love working with Skechers, a brand that knows you're always happy when you're comfortable." Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, echoed that excitement, noting that Britto's vision takes the collection to a new level through his recognizable designs and passionate global following.

Brighter Colors, better days

© Skechers