NFL Schedule is out! Plan your Miami Dolphins Game Day travel and score these epic travel deals

Football season is officially on the horizon and the NFL schedule is out.

Now's the time for fans to start planning where they’ll watch the Miami Dolphins this season.

Whether you’re heading to Hard Rock Stadium, following the Phins on the road, or traveling to South Florida as an opposing fan, the right trip can turn Game Day into an unforgettable weekend.

That's where the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner comes in.

Skyscanner is the Official Travel Partner of the Miami Dolphins, helping fans compare flights, hotels, and car rentals in one place for every game this season.

Score epic deals on flights, hotels, and cars for every game this season with the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner, and take the hassel out of getting to the stadium.