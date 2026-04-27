This Korean skincare secret is finally available in the US - and perfect for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is coming, and there's a moment when genertic gifts and flowers start feeling like not enough. For the mother figures in your life who've moved past bath sets and candles, an investment in her skincare and something she wouldn't normally buy herself is a way to treat her.

And now, a new beauty player has helped shift gifts from purely indulgence to genuine intention.

This Mother's Day, one device is quietly changing what a beauty gift can mean: not something she'll use once and shelve, but something that delivers real, visible results.

It's called the VividLift, and it's one skincare gift you won't need to guess about.

Plus, from April 25 through May 5 , Soneda Skincare is even running a limited-time Mother's Day sale: A single VividLift is $299 off with code 4MOM299.

And for those buying one for Mom and one for themselves, savings of over $500 are applied automatically at checkout – gifting you a little something ahead of Mother's Day, too.

Here's what it can do, and why it's a huge and simple upgrade from the beauty routine you already have.