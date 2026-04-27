This Korean skincare secret is finally available in the US - and perfect for Mother's Day
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Mother's Day is coming, and there's a moment when genertic gifts and flowers start feeling like not enough. For the mother figures in your life who've moved past bath sets and candles, an investment in her skincare and something she wouldn't normally buy herself is a way to treat her.
And now, a new beauty player has helped shift gifts from purely indulgence to genuine intention.
This Mother's Day, one device is quietly changing what a beauty gift can mean: not something she'll use once and shelve, but something that delivers real, visible results.
It's called the VividLift, and it's one skincare gift you won't need to guess about.
Plus, from April 25 through May 5, Soneda Skincare is even running a limited-time Mother's Day sale: A single VividLift is $299 off with code 4MOM299.
And for those buying one for Mom and one for themselves, savings of over $500 are applied automatically at checkout – gifting you a little something ahead of Mother's Day, too.
Here's what it can do, and why it's a huge and simple upgrade from the beauty routine you already have.
Meet Soneda Skincare and the Device Everyone’s Talking About
Soneda Skincare was built on a straightforward premise: Clinic-level skincare technology shouldn't require a clinic.
Instead of appointments and expensive treatment costs, the brand develops professional-grade tools designed to use at home, drawing on innovations that originated in Korea's advanced beauty-tech industry.
At the center of that approach is VividLift, a device that had already earned cult status overseas. More than 3,000 five-star reviews in Korea says something, and the reputation has followed now that it's finally reached the US market.
Part of the appeal is aesthetic. Its matte black body with rose gold accents and interchangeable heads gives it a feel that's closer to a medical instrument than a typical beauty gadget.
But the real story is what happens beneath the surface of your skin.
VividLift runs on a dual-technology system. The first, HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), targets deeper layers of the skin to support lifting, contouring, and collagen stimulation, with particular effectiveness around the jawline and cheeks.
The second, SONO (Sonophoresis), works differently. It enhances the skin's ability to absorb active ingredients from serums and moisturizers, improving both penetration of products you already trust and love, plus more hydration at the same time.
Used together, the two technologies address skin on multiple levels, delivering immediate targeting together with longer-term firmness and radiance.
The device also adapts. With eight treatment modes, it can focus on specific concerns, whether that's under-eye smoothing, facial contouring, or overall skin tone.
It's less a one-size-fits-all gadget and more a system that adjusts as the skin's needs do.
A Mother’s Day Gift That Actually Lasts
Most Mother's Day gifts are beautiful, but hey're not built to last. Flowers, candles, even a well-chosen serum eventually runs out.
But this is a different category of gift, one that earns its place in the vanity and stays there.
The reason is that VividLift becomes part of users' routine, rather than a departure from one. It helps products you're already using become more effective.
It's also a tool that gets used consistently, delivers results that accumulate over weeks, and can end up being what Mom reaches for every morning without thinking about it.
Months later, it's still there. And because it's proven results, it's still being used.
That staying power is part of what makes it worth paying attention to for Mom.
From April 25 through May 5, Soneda Skincare is even running a limited Mother's Day sale.
A single VividLift is $299 off with code 4MOM299.
And for those buying one for Mom and one for themselves, savings of over $500 are applied automatically at checkout.
Every order includes a 60-day money-back guarantee and free shipping.
And while it's a gift Mom will love, it functions more like an upgrade. One that reduces the need for appointments, works alongside her existing skincare, and compounds in value the longer it's used.
For anyone who wants to give something that won't be forgotten by next week, this is a sure bet.
Cover photo: Soneda Skincare