Ad

Finding a meaningful connection shouldn't feel like a guessing game. Yet for millions of singles, online dating has felt like a dread-inducing sludge. Between fake profiles, romance scams, and endless swiping, many are starting to wonder if there’s a better way. One dating platform believes the answer starts with trust, and has figured out a way to sift out the fake daters from the mix. Check out their different take on dating below.

The Reality of Today’s Dating Apps and Fake Profiles

© Seeking Online dating has never been more popular, but it's also become more frustrating. Many users spend countless hours matching with people who never respond, misrepresent themselves, or worse, turn out to be scammers. Romance scams continue to make headlines, and the financial impact is staggering. Every year, victims lose billions of dollars while fake accounts continue to appear across many of the industry's biggest platforms. Behind every statistic is a real person who trusted someone they believed was genuine. The problem isn't simply that scammers exist. It's that too many platforms still struggle to stop them before they reach users. As fake profiles become increasingly sophisticated, singles are left wondering who they can actually trust.

The Solution Is Called Seeking

© Seeking Seeking is taking a completely different approach to online dating by putting user safety at the center of the experience. Instead of simply reacting after fraud has been reported, Seeking.com actively works to prevent scammers from ever joining the platform. Through advanced AI technology combined with real-time selfie verification, the platform makes sure that members are who they claim to be before they begin connecting with others. The results are impressive. Seeking reports that more than 90% of potential scammers are eliminated before they can interact with legitimate daters. In many cases, fraudulent accounts are blocked before registration is even completed. What also sets Seeking apart is its commitment to transparency. The company has publicly demonstrated how attempted romance scammers are identified through its verification technology, proving that modern tools can dramatically reduce online dating fraud when platforms choose to prioritize user safety.

Benefits of Dating on Seeking.com

© Seeking Online dating works best when trust comes first. Seeking.com is designed to create an environment where authentic connections have a better chance to grow. Some of the biggest advantages include: AI-powered fraud detection that identifies suspicious behavior before it becomes a problem.



Real-time selfie verification that helps confirm members are genuine.



Fewer fake profiles and significantly reduced exposure to romance scams.



A community focused on authentic, intentional relationships.



A safer dating experience that allows members to focus on meeting real people instead of questioning every profile. Rather than relying solely on user reports after damage has already been done, Seeking takes a proactive approach that helps protect its community from the very beginning.

Ready for a Better Dating Experience?

© Seeking