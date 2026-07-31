"I'll be back!": Win a Chance to Train With Arnold Schwarzenegger This Summer
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In the words of The Terminator, "I'll be back!" - to peak fitness that is!
If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to level up your workout routine, this might be it.
The Vitamin Shoppe and premium supplement brand Momentous are giving one lucky winner the opportunity of a lifetime: a private workout with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles.
Yes, you can be pumping iron with The Governator himself.
Whether you're chasing new PRs, building healthier habits, or simply searching for supplements you can trust, there's never been a better time to check out what Momentous has to offer, and get in on the chance to win.
Here is everthing you need to know.
Win a workout with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Imagine stepping into the gym alongside one of the greatest bodybuilding legends of all time.
Now through August 9, The Vitamin Shoppe and Momentous are making that dream a reality.
One grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare to Los Angeles, a two-night hotel stay, and the unforgettable opportunity to train privately with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.
Entering is simple:
Visit your local The Vitamin Shoppe store and scan the QR code displayed on the life-size Arnold Schwarzenegger cutout.
Want to boost your chances? You can earn additional entries each week by purchasing Momentous Fiber+ or another qualifying Momentous product, or by snapping a selfie with the Arnold display and emailing it to [email protected].
What makes The Vitamin Shoppe stand out?
For decades, The Vitamin Shoppe has been a trusted destination for athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and anyone serious about improving their health.
Its extensive selection features premium brands backed by science, making it easy to find products tailored to every fitness goal.
One standout brand is Momentous. Rather than relying on flashy marketing or proprietary blends, Momentous focuses on research, ingredient transparency, and clinically informed formulas.
Every serving clearly shows exactly what you're getting, while each product undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure quality and consistency.
These three best sellers deserve a spot in your routine
If you're not sure where to start, these three Momentous favorites available at The Vitamin Shoppe are worth a closer look.
- The Momentous Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate delivers 20 grams of premium grass-fed protein per serving, helping support lean muscle growth, faster recovery, and everyday nutrition.
Sourced from European dairy cows raised without hormones or rBST, it's an excellent choice after workouts or whenever you need high-quality protein.
- Next is Momentous Creatine, featuring 5 grams of German Creapure® creatine monohydrate in every serving.
Widely recognized as one of the most researched sports nutrition ingredients available, creatine helps support strength, power, muscle growth, exercise performance, recovery, and even cognitive function.
- Finally, Momentous Essential Multi rounds out your daily routine with a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.
Designed to support energy production, immune health, and overall wellness, it's an easy way to help cover nutritional gaps while maintaining an active lifestyle.
Don't miss your chance
Whether your goal is building muscle, improving recovery, supporting overall wellness, or simply getting the opportunity to train alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, now is the perfect time to visit The Vitamin Shoppe.
Explore the Momentous collection, discover supplements backed by science, and don't forget to enter the Arnold Schwarzenegger sweepstakes before August 9. One visit could help you take your fitness journey to the next level and maybe even land you the workout experience of a lifetime.
Cover photo: 123rf / fxquadro