"I'll be back!": Win a Chance to Train With Arnold Schwarzenegger This Summer

In the words of The Terminator, "I'll be back!" - to peak fitness that is!

If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to level up your workout routine, this might be it.

The Vitamin Shoppe and premium supplement brand Momentous are giving one lucky winner the opportunity of a lifetime: a private workout with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles.

Yes, you can be pumping iron with The Governator himself.

Whether you're chasing new PRs, building healthier habits, or simply searching for supplements you can trust, there's never been a better time to check out what Momentous has to offer, and get in on the chance to win.

Here is everthing you need to know.