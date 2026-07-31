Walmart is kicking off the month with huge summer savings this Saturday, August 1
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Walmart is kicking off the start of the month with big savings this Saturday, August 1.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your home, grab travel essentials, or find everyday favorites at a great price, these are some of the deals worth checking out.
A few offers caught our attention, including the Amumu Automatic Bread Machine, now just $89.99 (down from $429.99), and the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera Bundle, now available for $59 instead of $82.48.
See more of this week's best deals below.
Walmart's best deals for Saturday, August 1
Walmart is offering impressive deals across a wide range of products, and we've picked a few of the best ones.
One of our favorites is the FVSA Handheld Steam Cleaner, now available for $43.99 instead of $89.99. It's a practical cleaning essential for quick and easy household tasks.
Other big deals:
- Cillso Smart Watch Fits for Android and IPhone
for $26.99 (was $189.99)
- Greenworks 60V 26" Hedge Trimmer
for $196 (was $238)
- Wallet Tracker Card Compatible for Apple Find My
for $19.99 (was $49.99)
- Sentryse Electric Nail Drill Machine
for $35.99 (was $59.99)
The best tech deals to grab this Saturday, August 1
From smart gadgets to kitchen appliances, there are plenty of standout deals available right now.
One of our top picks is the Amumu Automatic Bread Machine, now on sale for $89.99 instead of $429.99.
More offers:
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle
for $567.85 (was $699)
- Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
for $144.99 (was $179)
- VIZIO 43" Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
for $188 (was $218)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5 Game
for $34.96 (was $69.99)
These scents are too good to leave behind
A great fragrance can instantly elevate your mood and become your signature scent. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, these picks are worth adding to your collection.
One standout is Dior Addict Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette Spray, now available for $154.34 instead of $184.99. It's an elegant fragrance you'll reach for again and again.
More scents to explore:
- Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum
for $50.49 (was $79.98)
- Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau De Parfum Spray
for $62.22 (was $129.06)
- Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De LHomme Spray
for $97.98 (was $135.41)
- Burberry Brit Eau De Parfum
for $46.51 (was $106)
Make your next trip easier with these travel picks
There's still time to squeeze in one more summer adventure, and having the right travel essentials can make every trip even more memorable.
How about the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera Bundle for capturing every vacation memory? It's now just $59, down from $82.48.
More standouts:
- Eucerin Sun Age Defense Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
for $15.98 (was $20.54)
- Casa Platino Cotton Turkish Beach Towel (pack of 4)
for $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Osoeri Beach Tent 10' x 10'
for $75.99 (was $149.99)
- Tripcomp 11 Piece Hardshell Luggage Set
for $89.99 (was $169.99)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already snatched it.
Check out the summer deals now, before they're gone.
Cover photo: Walmart