Walmart is kicking off the month with huge summer savings this Saturday, August 1

Walmart is kicking off the start of the month with big savings this Saturday, August 1.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home, grab travel essentials, or find everyday favorites at a great price, these are some of the deals worth checking out.

A few offers caught our attention, including the Amumu Automatic Bread Machine, now just $89.99 (down from $429.99), and the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera Bundle, now available for $59 instead of $82.48.

See more of this week's best deals below.