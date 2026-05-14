Walmart is selling an electric scooter for under $500 and shoppers are going wild
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Get ready: Walmart is unleashing massive price cuts this Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 10, and some of these deals are simply too good to pass up.
They've got new arrivals, cozy interiors, gear for outdoor sports, and everything you need for work, on sale. Our top pick? The AOVOPRO G67 800W Foldable Electric Scooter for $499.99, featuring a high-capacity battery.
Plus: This EDX 10.6 ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board has dropped to just $106.99 from $149.99, while these Four Candies 39 PCS Aesthetic Supplies are down to $19.94 from $22.16, making for a powerful bundle deal.
Discover more highlights below.
New arrivals at Walmart this Friday, May 15
Summer is almost here, and Walmart's announced its new arrivals on sale across a wide range of categories. Here are the latest deals that are truly worth a look.
The AOVOPRO G67 800W Foldable Electric Scooter for Adults costs only $499.99, a steal for an electric ride. It's equipped with a 800W high-performance brushless motor, reaches a top speed of 31 MPH, and can handle up to 220 lbs.
With its integrated LED display, you can even track speed, range, battery, cruise control and more.
Don't miss more new arrivals here:
- Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo Melamine Green Dinnerware Set
for $24.97
- Mainstays Kids Butterfly Throw Pillow
for $12.74
- Lucky Charms Cereal The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
for $25 (was $44.85)
- AirPods Max 2 Purple
for $509 (was $549)
Get cozy at home with furniture from Walmart
Furnishing your home can be costly, so now's the time to scoop up Walmart's low prices on furniture and home decor.
Coming with all the necessary hardware and detailed instructions for an easy set up, the Neche 87" Corduroy Sofa, 3 Seater with Extra Deep Seats has dropped to only $269.99 instead of $499.99 and is available in three colors: Beige, Gray, and Green.
It's worth the spend with its thick upholstery, high-density foam, spring pockets, and soft throw pillows for enhanced comfort and back support.
More home furniture dels right now at Walmart:
- edx Fabric Dresser for Bedroom
for $56.99 (was $69.99)
- GTRACING Ergonomic GTWD-200 Gaming and Office Chair
for $129 (was $159.99)
- Tiled Stripes Outdoor Rug by Drew Barrymore
for $97 (was $137)
- Homfa Kids Toy Storage with 3 Drawers
for $99.97 (was $191.99)
These Walmart deals have you fully covered for Summer
As temperatures rise, do you feel the call of the outdoors? Then head over to Walmart and grab the best gear for outdoor sports.
Use this EDX 10.6 ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for paddle boarding, yoga, fishing, or cruising.
Down to $106.99 from $149.99, it includes an adjustable paddle, a dual-action pump, 3 removable fins, a safety leash, a waterproof phone bag, a backpack, and a repair kit. AKA, everything you need for paddle boarding in one package.
Get moving with these Walmart bestsellers, too:
- Franklin Sports Blackhawk Soccer Goal
for $24.97
- Ozark Trail 10L Polyester Daypack Backpack
for $4.97
- Ambifirner 24 Inch Adult Mountain Urban Bike
for $229.99 (was $580.98)
- Stepedia Water Shoes Quick Dry
for $19.99 (was $29.99)
School and office supplies on sale at Walmart
Walmart also already has a wide range of great deals to stock up early for back-to-school, plus some standout work essentials.
A highlight? These Four Candies 39 PCS Aesthetic Supplies with Cute Pen Case, now down to $19.94 from $22.16.
This 39-piece set includes pastel highlighters, mechanical pencils, black ink gel pens with refills, a pink pencil pouch, jelly erasers, cap erasers, and lead refill tubes.
More great deals for that hard work:
- 5 Subject Spiral Notebook with Removable Dividers
for $15.88 (was $27.99)
- Tooloton Large Rolling Whiteboard
for $81.88 (was $148.99)
- PHANCIR 4-Tier Desk Organizer
for $24.99 (was $38.99)
- Fellowes 12-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper Shredder
for $147 (was $192)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
So scoop up these price drops before they're gone!
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart