Walmart will stock these deals on its shelves at low prices on Friday, May 22

Walmart is going all out for Memorial Day this year, with deals spanning everything from outdoor essentials to home gadgets and beauty finds.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on something you've had your eye on, this might be it.

Two deals stand out right now. The EZBY Portable Shower with 10,000mAh Pump has dropped to $39.99, cut down from $79.99.

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is another highlight, now priced at $158, down from $259.99, which is the kind of discount that's hard to ignore if pet hair has been winning the battle in your home.

And if you can hold off just a little longer, more deals are on the way.