From Soccer Gear to Father's Day Gifts, Walmart's Sales Are Worth a Look
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Walmart is cutting prices across the board on Monday, June 8, and if you know where to look, the savings are real.
This week's focus lands on soccer watch party essentials, Father's Day gifts, and clothing, a solid mix for anyone with a game day or a dad on the agenda.
A few deals are already turning heads: Davidoff Cool Water drops to $22.92 down from $75.95, and a Franklin Sports Official USSF Soccer Ball comes in at $19.97 instead of $29.99.
Below are the deals worth your attention.
Walmart's best deals for Monday, June 8
Here are the strongest Walmart deals we found for this Monday, June 8.
Starting with a standout: Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum Spray for $36, down from $145.
More bargains:
Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
for $69.75 (was $266.99)
Slushie Machine
for $143.99 (was $289.99)
Litheli 20V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
for $112.99 (was $299.99)
14FT Outdoor Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net
for $299.99 (was $539.89)
Get ready for the World Cup
With the World Cup closing in fast, now is a good time to start thinking about your watch party setup.
Here's what you'll want on hand and if you feel like taking things outside, the Franklin Sports Official USSF Soccer Ball is yours for $19.97, down from $29.99.
Watch party essentials:
USA Soccer Crew Neck T-Shirt
for $16.16 (was $21.95)
Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV
for $295 (was $378)
USMNT World Cup Party Paper Plates and Napkins Set
only $34.99
Cosco 6 Foot Premium Folding Table
for $53.97 (was $60)
Father's Day is almost here
If you still haven't found the right gift, these grooming and cologne deals at Walmart are worth a serious look.
One option that stands out right now is Davidoff Cool Water for $22.92, down from $75.95.
Grooming and cologne gifts:
Davidoff Coolwater
for $22.92 (was $75.95)
Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 5000
for $38.93 (was $43.96)
Nutrafol Men's Hair Serum
for $62.10 (was $69)
Foot Massager with Heat
for $69.69 (was $120.99)
Professional Nail Clipper Kit 26pcs
for $11.99 (was $19.99)
Walmart is cutting clothing prices this Monday, June 8
On Monday, June 8, deals are landing across clothing and accessories. One worth noting: the Madden NYC Women's Western Skirt drops to $7.70, down from $15.50.
Save now:
Summer Woven Beach Tote Bag
for $20.49 (was $24.99)
Women's Tiered Skirt Ruffle Smocked Midi Dress
for $12.17 (was $24.98)
Crocs Adult Unisex Baya Clog
for $34.99 (was $49.99)
Men's Cotton Poplin Button Front Shirt
for $9.96 (was $20)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart