Walmart is selling this $145 Burberry perfume for just $35, and it smells amazing

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Walmart is cutting prices across the board on Thursday, June 11, and if you know where to look, the savings are real.

This week's focus lands on soccer watch party essentials, Father's Day gifts, and clothing, a solid mix for anyone with a game day or a dad on the agenda.

A few deals are already turning heads: Davidoff Cool Water drops to $22.92 down from $75.95, and a Franklin Sports Official USSF Soccer Ball comes in at $19.97 instead of $29.99.

Below are the deals worth your attention.

Walmart's best deals for Thursday, June 11

  © Walmart

Here are the strongest Walmart deals we found for this Thursday, June 11.

Starting with a standout: Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum Spray for $36, down from $145.

More bargains:

Get ready for the World Cup

  © Walmart

With the World Cup closing in fast, now is a good time to start thinking about your watch party setup.

Here's what you'll want on hand and if you feel like taking things outside, the Franklin Sports Official USSF Soccer Ball is yours for $19.97, down from $29.99.

Watch party essentials:

Father's Day is almost here

  © Walmart

If you still haven't found the right gift, these grooming and cologne deals at Walmart are worth a serious look.

One option that stands out right now is Davidoff Cool Water for $22.92, down from $75.95.

Grooming and cologne gifts:

Walmart is cutting clothing prices this Thursday, June 11

  © Walmart

On Thursday, June 11, deals are landing across clothing and accessories. One worth noting: the Madden NYC Women's Western Skirt drops to $7.70, down from $15.50.

Save now:

Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.

If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.

It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.

Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart