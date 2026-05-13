Walmart has these mountain bikes discounted $350

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Get ready: Walmart is unleashing massive price cuts this Thursday, May 14 and Sunday, May 10, and some of these deals are simply too good to pass up. They've got new arrivals, cozy interiors, gear for outdoor sports, and everything you need for work, on sale. Our top pick? The AOVOPRO G67 800W Foldable Electric Scooter for $499.99, featuring a high-capacity battery. Plus: This EDX 10.6 ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board has dropped to just $106.99 from $149.99, while these Four Candies 39 PCS Aesthetic Supplies are down to $19.94 from $22.16, making for a powerful bundle deal. Discover more highlights below.

New arrivals at Walmart this Thursday, May 14

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Get cozy at home with furniture from Walmart

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These Walmart deals have you fully covered for Summer

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School and office supplies on sale at Walmart

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