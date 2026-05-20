These 18k white gold hoop earrings are on sale at Walmart for over 80% off!

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This Thursday, May 21, Walmart is rolling out fresh deals for everyone who loves premium products at unbeatable prices. For example, the Chanel Chance Eau Tendre eau de parfum has been slashed from $177 to just $99.99. Also flying off the shelves: the Dyson V11 Plus Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $319.99, down from $389.99 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch7, which is discounted to $194.40 from $249.99. Even more exciting is, that tons of Memorial Day decorations and food are already on sale at Walmart! Explore all the highlights down below.

Save up to 65% with Walmart Flash Deals this Thursday, May 21

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Memorial Day prep with decor, food and more

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Wishlist-worthy graduation gifts

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Summer home spotlights at Walmart

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