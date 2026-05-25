Better than Dyson? Here's a super affordable vacuum cleaner with a really powerful motor

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Walmart is going all out for Memorial Day this year, with deals spanning everything from outdoor essentials to home gadgets and beauty finds.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on something you've had your eye on, this might be it.
Two deals stand out right now. The EZBY Portable Shower with 10,000mAh Pump has dropped to $39.99, cut down from $79.99.
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is another highlight, now priced at $158, down from $259.99, which is the kind of discount that's hard to ignore if pet hair has been winning the battle in your home.
And if you can hold off just a little longer, more deals are on the way.
Memorial Day Essentials at Walmart on Tuesday, May 26
If you're looking to show some patriotic spirit this Memorial Day, Walmart has you covered.
The Sturdy American Flag 3x5 Ft Outdoor Heavy Duty is down to $12.49 from $13.98. A small price for something that tends to mean a lot on a day like this.
Deals for Memorial Day:
Freedom Ice Pops, 19.8 fl oz, 12 Pack
for $1.97 (was $258)
Premium Wood Cornhole Set
only $169.99
Igloo 9 QT Laguna Ice Chest Cooler, Blue Red and White
only $13.44
Walmart's Sports and Outdoor Deals Are Worth a Look
If you've been waiting on gear for the warmer months ahead, now's a good time to check in with Walmart.
One product that's been turning heads is the EZBY Portable Shower with 10,000mAh Pump, currently going for $39.99, down from its original $79.99.
Whether you're camping, hiking, or just need a reliable off-grid rinse-down, it's a practical buy at this price.
Save on sports and outdoors:
Plano Fishing, Large 3-Tray Tackle Box
for $24.99 (was $79.54)
45" Deluxe Saucer Swing
for $89.99 (was $129.99)
Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float with Sprinkler
for $32.39 (was $99.99)
Sandbox with Lid and Cover
for $73.39 (was $158.99)
Walmart Is Cutting Prices on Home Gadgets Right Now
If your home could use a little upgrade, Walmart has quietly dropped prices on a solid range of everyday gadgets.
One worth singling out is the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, now down to $158 from $259.99.
If pet hair has been getting the better of your floors, this is the kind of deal that makes the fix an easy decision.
Home Gadgets on Sale:
AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter
for $85.99 (was $159.98)
Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker Countertop
for $189.99 (was $349.99)
NEXPOW Cordless Handheld Vacuum
for $34.59 (was $68.99)
Ninja SLUSHi 72-Oz Frozen Drink Machine
for $249 (was $299)
Walmart's Beauty Deals Are Seriously Good Right Now
If you've been sleeping on Walmart's beauty section, now is a good time to take a second look.
The standout find is the Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette, which has dropped to just $23 from $77.
At that price, it's the kind of deal that's hard to scroll past.
Beauty Steals:
AOLIKOKO Makeup Kit
for $19.99 (was $39.98)
Native Moisturizing Shampoo Coconut and Vanilla
for $9.87 (was $10.97)
Nose Hair Trimmer for Men Rechargeable
for $12.99 (was $24.99)
CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Serum Gel-Cream Formula
for $17.28 (was $19.24)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart