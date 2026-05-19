Walmart sells the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for only $194.40 right now
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This Wednesday, May 20, Walmart is rolling out fresh deals for everyone who loves premium products at unbeatable prices.
For example, the Chanel Chance Eau Tendre eau de parfum has been slashed from $177 to just $99.99.
Also flying off the shelves: the Dyson V11 Plus Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $319.99, down from $389.99 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch7, which is discounted to $194.40 from $249.99.
Even more exciting is, that tons of Memorial Day decorations and food are already on sale at Walmart!
Explore all the highlights down below.
Save up to 65% with Walmart Flash Deals this Wednesday, May 20
Created by the house of Chanel with perfumer Jacques Polge, this Chanel Chance Eau Tendre eau de parfum offers a refreshing floral scent that is both inviting and playful.
It's down to $99.99 from $177 and features top notes of grapefruit and quince, providing a fruity and invigorating opening.
Don't miss these great offers:
- Akaber Road Bike with 21-Speed Shimano Drivetrain
for $199.99 (was $343.47)
- Restored Dyson V11 Plus Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
for $319.99 (was $389.99)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Tote
for $103.99 (was $358)
- PetPivot AS12 Automatic Cat Litter Box
for $123.49 (was $159.99)
Memorial Day prep with decor, food and more
Memorial Day is around the corner! Get the Ayieyill 2pcs patriotic gnomes decorations for only $13.49 instead of $18.99 and decorate your home in red, white, and blue.
Each gnome is handcrafted from soft felt, featuring a plush nose, fiber white beard, and a tall, posable hat. The girl gnome has braids on top.
Also get ready with:
- Way to Celebrate Stars and Stripes Bow Garland
for $8.58
- Way to Celebrate Star Novelty Glasses
for $0.97
- Jet-Puffed S'more Vanilla Marshmallows (21 oz Bag)
for $2.50 (was $2.78)
- Bar S Classic Fully Cooked Franks (8 Count)
for $1
Wishlist-worthy graduation gifts
If someone in your circle is graduating right now, surprise them with a great gift. How about this Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm bluetooth and wifi smart watch, now down to $194.40 from $249.99, for example?
The Watch7 is the perfect product for health tracking, wellness tips and staying connected.
Match any mood or style with a wide variety of bands – now even easier to swap with one simple click.
Walmart has so many more gift ideas:
- Apple AirPods 4
for $99 (was $129.99)
- L'ange Hair Le Volume Titanium 2-in-1 Blow Dryer & Volumizer Brush
for $49.97
- e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
for $9
- Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated 25mm Hoop Earrings
for $19.99 (was $115)
Summer home spotlights at Walmart
With the round tabletop, rustic walnut finish, and angled legs, this Vasagle round farmhouse table in rustic walnut is adding a clean, sleek, modern vibe to your living space. It has dropped to only $39.99 from $71.98.
Because when summer comes, every home could use a fresh new touch. And Walmart has got you covered.
Check out these beautiful products too:
- Home Decor Collection Black Leopard Brass Table Lamp
for $29.97
- Drsoum Bohemia Wall Art
for $16.14 (was $18.99)
- EDX Arched Full Body Mirror
for $29.89 (was $59.99)
- Better Homes & Gardens Soliel Floral Runner Rug
for $37.42
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
So scoop up these price drops before they're gone!
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart