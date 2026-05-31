Walmart Just Made Father's Day Shopping a Whole Lot Easier With These Markdowns

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This Monday, June 1 Walmart is rolling out a fresh wave of markdowns worth paying attention to.

Father's Day gifts, tech gadgets, and gardening supplies are all on the list, with some cuts deep enough to make a real difference.

A few standouts: the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand drops to $299.99 down from $344, and the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill falls to just $49.99, nearly $70 off its original $119 price.

Keep reading for the full breakdown.

The Father's Day Gift That Actually Delivers

  © Walmart

If you haven't locked in a Father's Day gift yet, Walmart just made the decision a little easier.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand is currently marked down to $299.99, off its regular price of $344, and it's the kind of gift that gets used well past the weekend.

Fathers Days gift guide:

Gardening Season Is Here, and Walmart's Prices Show It

  © Walmart

Walmart is marking the moment with some solid markdowns across outdoor and garden essentials.

One worth noting: the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill is down to $49.99 from its usual $119, more than half off.

More outdoor deals:

Walmart Just Quietly Cut Prices on Tech Worth Buying

  © Walmart

If you've been putting off a tech purchase, this is a reasonable moment to stop waiting.

Among the latest markdowns is a 20,000mAh portable power bank, now down to $19.65 from $39.99, which is a solid price for that capacity.

Save on tech:

Walmart's Fashion Deals Are Worth a Look Too

  © Walmart

Beyond the gadgets and grills, Walmart is also trimming prices on clothing and accessories.

A notable one: the Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Logo and Leather Crossbody Bag is down to $69.99 from $89.99, a clean discount on a recognizable name.

Discover more:

Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.

If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.

It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.

Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart