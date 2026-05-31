Walmart Just Made Father's Day Shopping a Whole Lot Easier With These Markdowns

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This Monday, June 1 Walmart is rolling out a fresh wave of markdowns worth paying attention to. Father's Day gifts, tech gadgets, and gardening supplies are all on the list, with some cuts deep enough to make a real difference. A few standouts: the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand drops to $299.99 down from $344, and the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill falls to just $49.99, nearly $70 off its original $119 price. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

The Father's Day Gift That Actually Delivers

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Gardening Season Is Here, and Walmart's Prices Show It

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Walmart Just Quietly Cut Prices on Tech Worth Buying

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Walmart's Fashion Deals Are Worth a Look Too

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