Walmart is cutting prices! These deals are available on Saturday, May 30
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This Saturday, May 30 Walmart is rolling out a fresh wave of markdowns worth paying attention to.
Father's Day gifts, tech gadgets, and gardening supplies are all on the list, with some cuts deep enough to make a real difference.
A few standouts: the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand drops to $299.99 down from $344, and the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill falls to just $49.99, nearly $70 off its original $119 price.
Keep reading for the full breakdown.
The Father's Day Gift That Actually Delivers
If you haven't locked in a Father's Day gift yet, Walmart just made the decision a little easier.
The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand is currently marked down to $299.99, off its regular price of $344, and it's the kind of gift that gets used well past the weekend.
Fathers Days gift guide:
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
for $45.98 (was $61)
Philips Norelco Oneblade Original Face
only $19.98
Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer
for $119.95 (was $169.95)
Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, 8-Piece Set
only $19.97
Gardening Season Is Here, and Walmart's Prices Show It
Walmart is marking the moment with some solid markdowns across outdoor and garden essentials.
One worth noting: the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill is down to $49.99 from its usual $119, more than half off.
More outdoor deals:
UBesGoo 10 x 10 Ez Pop Up Gazebo Canopy Tent
for $99.99 (was $143.99)
Steelite 2-in-1 Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier
only $106.99
Inflatable Dinosaur Pool for Kids
for $35.09 (was $55.99)
Light Up Pool Toys, 4 Pack Glow Beach Ball
for $18.99 (was $35.99)
Walmart Just Quietly Cut Prices on Tech Worth Buying
If you've been putting off a tech purchase, this is a reasonable moment to stop waiting.
Among the latest markdowns is a 20,000mAh portable power bank, now down to $19.65 from $39.99, which is a solid price for that capacity.
Save on tech:
LG 32" Class HD LR60 Smart TV
for $124 (was $138)
Razer DeathAdder V3 Wireless Gaming Mouse
for $84.99 (was $99)
Apple AirPods Max
for $439 (was $549)
onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2 with LED Lighting
for $109 (was $149)
Walmart's Fashion Deals Are Worth a Look Too
Beyond the gadgets and grills, Walmart is also trimming prices on clothing and accessories.
A notable one: the Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Logo and Leather Crossbody Bag is down to $69.99 from $89.99, a clean discount on a recognizable name.
Discover more:
Samsung Galaxy Watch7
for $195 (was $249.99)
Madden NYC Women's Western Skirt
for $7.70 (was $15.50)
Potopok 3 Pack Men's Sweatpants with Zip Pockets
for $35.99 (was $59.99)
Time and Tru Women's Tiered Skirt Ruffle Smocked Midi Dress
for $17.49 (was $24.98)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24