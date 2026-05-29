Walmart is cutting prices! These deals are available on Saturday, May 30

This Saturday, May 30 Walmart is rolling out a fresh wave of markdowns worth paying attention to.

Father's Day gifts, tech gadgets, and gardening supplies are all on the list, with some cuts deep enough to make a real difference.

A few standouts: the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand drops to $299.99 down from $344, and the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill falls to just $49.99, nearly $70 off its original $119 price.

Keep reading for the full breakdown.