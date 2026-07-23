Swap the couch for backyard fun with this Walmart deal

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Walmart is celebrating summer with big savings this Friday, July 24. Whether you're refreshing your beauty routine, upgrading your home, or picking up seasonal favorites, these are the deals we love. Two offers caught our attention: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum is down to $64 from $110.21, while the BISSELL Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner drops to $178 from $299.99. See more of this week's best deals below.

Walmart's best deals for Friday, July 24

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Everything you need for outdoor fun

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Get classroom-ready with these back-to-school finds

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Walmart's Home Essentials that won't break the bank

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