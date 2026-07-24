Walmart is slashing prices across these popular categories this Saturday, July 25
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Walmart is celebrating summer with big savings this Saturday, July 25.
Whether you're refreshing your beauty routine, upgrading your home, or picking up seasonal favorites, these are the deals we love.
Two offers caught our attention: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum is down to $64 from $110.21, while the BISSELL Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner drops to $178 from $299.99.
See more of this week's best deals below.
Walmart's best deals for Saturday, July 25
Walmart is rolling out big savings this Saturday, July 25, and we've picked some of the best deals.
One of our favorites is Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, now $64 instead of $110.21.
Even more deals:
- Cillso Smart Watch Fits for Android and IPhone
for $26.99 (was $189.99)
- Lasko 20" Classic Box Fan with Weather-Resistant Motor
for $21.24 (was $26.38)
- Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30
for $31.44 (was $34.94)
- Pit Boss Pellet Smoker
for $346 (was $396)
Everything you need for outdoor fun
Why be stuck in front of the TV when you can head outside and play? Walmart's latest outdoor deals make it easy to enjoy more time in the warm weather together.
The BEEPRINCESS Hover Soccer Ball Set for Kids is now $21.99 instead of $38.99. It's a great pick for getting the whole family moving, whether indoors or outdoors.
Keep the fun going:
- MinnARK Ultimate 6-in-1 Sports Set
for $24.88 (was $34.99)
- Costway Jumbo 4-to-Score 4 in A Row Giant Game Set
for $115.99 (was $189)
- Lilypelle 4-6 Person Blow Up Inflatable Tent with Canopy
for $342.99 (was $599.99)
- Speedo Junior Riptide Mask, Snorkel and Fin Set
for $39.97 (was $52)
Get classroom-ready with these back-to-school finds
Summer break is still in full swing, but the new school year is just around the corner. Walmart already has awesome back-to-school deals for students at every level.
One standout is this stylish SANMADROLA School Backpack, now just $19.98 instead of $31.99. It offers plenty of storage for school essentials while looking great for the new semester.
More savings to explore:
- MIKOUJOS 72 Pcs Art Supplies Art Set
for $19.79 (was $38.99)
- onn Wireless On-Ear Headphones
for $12.88 (was $14.88)
- RNRUO 15.6" FHD Laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
for $219.99 (was $489)
- Comix 8-pack Hardcover Notebooks
for $29.19 (was $39.99)
Walmart's Home Essentials that won't break the bank
A cozy home is about more than soft pillows and scented candles. The right everyday gadgets can make cleaning and daily routines easier.
One deal worth checking out is the BISSELL Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner, now $178 instead of $299.99.
With HydroSteam technology and three cleaning modes, it's built to clean carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even car interiors.
More for less:
- Zinus Spa Sensations Serenity 8" Memory Foam Mattress
for $128 (was $158)
- Shark Steam Mop with Chemical-Free Sanitization
for $49.96 (was $69.99)
- Astercook 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
for $35.99 (was $199.99)
- Dreame GoVac 200L 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mop
for $134 (was $299.99)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already snatched it.
Check out the summer deals now, before they're gone.
Cover photo: Walmart