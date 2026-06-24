These Walmart Deals Are Selling Fast on Thursday, June 25
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Walmart is cutting prices across the board on Thursday, June 25, and if you know where to look, the savings are huge.
This week's spotlight falls on Thyme & Table kitchen essentials, Backyard Fun Finds, and tech gadgets.
The standout drop of the week is the new Thyme & Table fully automatic espresso machine for only $599, a serious deal for a machine this comprehensive.
For the kids, the Inflatable Water Slide with Climbing Wall drops to $238.96, down from $299.
More steals worth your attention are listed below.
Thyme & Table's new espresso machine at Walmart
At $599.99, the new Thyme & Table fully automatic espresso machine is not a small purchase. But for a machine that handles every step from grinding to brewing without any fuss, the price makes sense and is worth every penny.
If you've been spending $6 a day on lattes, the math works out faster than you might think.
Plus, it's just one of several solid Thyme & Table deals worth having on your radar right now.
Thyme & Table Bestsellers:
Thyme & Table 12-Piece Non-Stick Supreme Cookware Set
for $197 (was $219)
Thyme & Table 6QT Air Fryer
for $69.98 (was $89.98)
Thyme & Table 20-Piece Knife Set
for $24.97 (was $96.06)
Thyme & Table Dinnerware, 12 Piece Set
for $52.97 (was $62.88)
Backyard fun finds at Walmart on sale
When the temperature climbs and the kids are restless, a backyard setup that keeps them busy for hours is worth every penny.
The Sportspower Inflatable Water Slide with Climbing Wall is currently on sale at Walmart for $238.96, down from $299, and it is the kind of purchase that pays off all summer long.
Backyard Fun Finds:
Sportspower Inflatable Water Slide with Climbing Wall
for $238.96 (was $299)
Cornhole Wooden, Stick & Slide
for $59.97 (was $69.99)
Mersco 2-in-1 Swing Set
for $98.99 (was $149.97)
Over-the-Door Basketball Dual Hoop
for $34.96 (was $54.99)
Outdoor Trampoline
for $289.99 (was $359.99)
These Tech Deals at Walmart Are Worth a Look
Whether you are shopping for Dad or just browsing for yourself, Walmart has some genuinely good tech on sale right now.
The NBD Digital Camera 4K Ultra HD 48MP is down to $129.79, off from $208.25, and it is the kind of camera that impresses without requiring a photography degree to operate.
Tech & Gaming Gifts:
HyperX Cloud III
for $79 (was $99)
Powerbeats Fit Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds
for $169.95 (was $199.95)
onn 32" Smart Television
for $68 (was $78)
Portable Charger, 20000mah Power Bank
for $19.59 (was $99.99)
Garden items on sale at Walmart
Gardening season is in full swing, and Walmart is making it easier to keep up with it.
The Greenworks 60V 16" Front-Mount String Trimmer is currently down to $164, off from $198, and it is one of the better deals if you want a reliable tool that actually gets the job done.
Garden deals at Walmart:
Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera
for $69.99 (was $79.99)
Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle
for $297 (was $344)
10ft Outdoor Steel Market Patio Umbrella
for $44.99 (was $106.99)
19.5" Smokeless Wood Burning Fire Pit
for $147 (was $177)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24