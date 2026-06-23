This $200 digital camera is currently available at Walmart for under $130

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Walmart is cutting prices across the board on Wednesday, June 24, and if you know where to look, the savings are huge. This week's spotlight falls on Thyme & Table kitchen essentials, Backyard Fun Finds, and tech gadgets. The standout drop of the week is the new Thyme & Table fully automatic espresso machine for only $599, a serious deal for a machine this comprehensive. For the kids, the Inflatable Water Slide with Climbing Wall drops to $238.96, down from $299. More steals worth your attention are listed below.

Thyme & Table's new espresso machine at Walmart

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Backyard fun finds at Walmart on sale

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These Tech Deals at Walmart Are Worth a Look

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Garden items on sale at Walmart

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