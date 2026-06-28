These Walmart bargains are selling Fast on Monday, June 29

Ad

Walmart has launched a sale and is lowering prices on Monday, June 29. Almost all departments are included, including home items, fashion, and more. Highlights include a 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven With Grill for $53.99 instead of $299.99. Check out even more great deals now.

Huge home Deals at Walmart on Monday, June 29

© Walmart

Up to 40% off fashion

© Walmart

Walmart is lowering prices on gardening items

© Walmart

All you need for July 4th!

© Walmart