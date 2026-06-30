That's why everyone rushes to Walmart on Wednesday, July 1

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Walmart has launched a sale and is lowering prices on Wednesday, July 1.

Almost all departments are included, including home items, fashion, and more.

Highlights include a 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven With Grill for $53.99 instead of $299.99.

Check out even more great deals now.

Huge home Deals at Walmart on Wednesday, July 1

  © Walmart

Walmart currently has some huge home deals with big discounts.

Our favorite is this 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven With Grill for $53.99 instead of $299.99.

Sale highlights:

Up to 40% off fashion

  © Walmart

You can expect up to 40% off during Walmart's Fashion Deals on Saturday.

One of the best deals is this Women's Plus Puff Sleeve Peasant Mini Dress for $14.99 instead of $28.

Fashion deals at Walmart:

Walmart is lowering prices on gardening items

  © Walmart

Thanks to Walmart, this gardening season is shaping up to be a real highlight of the year.

The deal on the PowerSmart 21" 170cc Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $299.99 instead of $399.99 is super useful.

Garden deals at Walmart:

All you need for July 4th!

  © Walmart

The 4th of July is fast approaching, and Walmart has just the right deals to make sure nothing stands in the way of a proper celebration.

Everyone wants this bestseller: 100-Piece Set of 4th of July Paper Plates (250th Anniversary) for $21.99 instead of $27.99.

Celebrate 4th of July:

Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.

If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.

It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.

Cover photo: TAG24