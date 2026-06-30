That's why everyone rushes to Walmart on Wednesday, July 1
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Walmart has launched a sale and is lowering prices on Wednesday, July 1.
Almost all departments are included, including home items, fashion, and more.
Highlights include a 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven With Grill for $53.99 instead of $299.99.
Check out even more great deals now.
Huge home Deals at Walmart on Wednesday, July 1
Walmart currently has some huge home deals with big discounts.
Our favorite is this 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven With Grill for $53.99 instead of $299.99.
Sale highlights:
Astercook 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
for $33.99 (was $199.99)
Portable Car Vacuum & Blower 2-in-1
for $24.99 (was $159.99)
MALLONI HOME 8 Piece Towel Set
for $14.48 (was $46.99)
64"x 21" Full Length Mirror Arched
for $39.99 (was $83.99)
Up to 40% off fashion
You can expect up to 40% off during Walmart's Fashion Deals on Saturday.
One of the best deals is this Women's Plus Puff Sleeve Peasant Mini Dress for $14.99 instead of $28.
Fashion deals at Walmart:
Men's Flat Front Shorts
for $14 (was $20)
Womens Capri Pants
for $11.67 (was $23.99)
Skechers Summits AT Upper Draft Outdoor Sneaker
for $40 (was $69.99)
JanSport Backpack
for $27 (was $45)
Walmart is lowering prices on gardening items
Thanks to Walmart, this gardening season is shaping up to be a real highlight of the year.
The deal on the PowerSmart 21" 170cc Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $299.99 instead of $399.99 is super useful.
Garden deals at Walmart:
4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Sectional Dining Set
for $597 (was $897)
Oversized Outdoor Rocking Chair
for $80.99 (was $169.99)
ALAULM 10' x 14' Gazeb
for $469.90 (was $919.99)
Garwinner Gas Chainsaw 20''
for $97.46 (was $189.99)
All you need for July 4th!
The 4th of July is fast approaching, and Walmart has just the right deals to make sure nothing stands in the way of a proper celebration.
Everyone wants this bestseller: 100-Piece Set of 4th of July Paper Plates (250th Anniversary) for $21.99 instead of $27.99.
Celebrate 4th of July:
2Pcs 4th of July Gnomes Patriotic Gnomes
for $12.59 (was $24.99)
Cornhole Wooden, Stick & Slide, 10 Pieces
for $53.86 (was $69.99)
Totino's Party Pizza Pack
for $5.97 (was $6.97)
USA Vertical Stripe Mesh Tank Top
for $11.98 (was $14.98)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24