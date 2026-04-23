All barbecue fans need to know about this great deal at Walmart right now
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Walmart is launching a major sale on Friday, April 24 across their departments. The best deals are in outdoor and garden, home essentials,and some stylish items for spring.
Two deals immediately stopped us in our tracks: The Ecojoy 88 oz Slushie Machine has dropped to $159.99 from $419.99, and the ANCHEER Electric Bikes for Adults is sdiscounted to $399.99 from $799.99.
These are other awesome deals that are perfect for this season. We've rounded up our favorites below.
Scroll down to see everything.
Walmart's Top Deals this Friday, April 24
These Walmart Flash Deals are definitely worth marking your calendar for.
One highlight this Friday, April 24 is the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle, 4-Burner 36" Flat Top Grill with Hard Cover, now priced at $297 instead of $344.
More Great Deals:
- IronMax 13Amp Corded Scarifier 15" Electric Lawn Dethatcher w/50L
for $129.99 (was $209)
- Costway 79" Acacia Wood Patio Table for 8 ppl
for $189.99 (was $319)
- SERWALL Patio Chaise Outdoor Lounge Chair
for $117.99 (was $249.99)
- VANACC Sectional Sofa Bed with Storage and Soft Seat
for $396.98 (was $599.99)
The best Home Essentials right now
These Walmart's Home Essentials Deals deserve your attention.
One worth loading into the cart is the SENSARTE Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, currently on sale for $49.99 instead of $169.99.
More top offers:
- BEAUTYPEAK 24" Wavy Round Bathroom Mirror with Deep Frame
for $42.29 (was $83.99)
- Nestl Cut Plush Fleece Blanket
for $15.99 (was $20.99)
- Mr. Clean Professional All Purpose Floor Cleaner, 1 Gallon
for $19.84 (was $31.70)
- Delta Children Design & Store 6 Bin Toy Storage Organizer with Interchangeable Patches
for $33.68 (was $37.44)
Walmart Tech Deals this Friday, April 24
Now let's move on to the Tech Deals that are absolutely on fire right now.
If you're looking to cool down a bit, the home Ecojoy Slushie Machine with Smart Display & Self-Cleaning for $159.99 instead of $419.99, is definitely worth the investment.
Tech on Sale:
- PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim, 825GB
for $503.99 (was $599.99)
- Mingdaln Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calls and IP68 Waterproof Design
for $23.99 (was $159.99)
- VEAT00L Bluetooth Speaker with 30H Playtime and IPX7 Waterproof
for $28.99 (was $189.99)
- Eureka Mighty Mite Canister Vacuum Cleaner with 360 Hose Swivel
for $78 (was $89.99)
Sports and outdoors on Sale at Walmart
Spring is the perfect time to be outside. If you’re itching to get out into nature, don’t miss Walmart's outdoor steals.
How about the ANCHEER 26" Electric Bike with 500W Motor and 48V Battery? It's been marked down to $399.99 from $799.99.
More big savings:
- Mapskey 4 Person Instant Camping Tent
for $52.99 (was $59.99)
- Wilson Pro Staff Precision XL 110 Adult Recreational Tennis Racket
for $24.97 (was $49)
- Plano ProLatch Stowaway Large Clear Organizer Tackle Box
for $5.54 (was $18.96)
- Uvex Suxxeed Starshine Equestrian Helmet with Swarovski Crystals
for $110.44 (was $152.91)
Walmart's online prices can change at any moment, and the most popular deals don’t stick around for long. Savvy shoppers know one thing: waiting usually means missing out.
If a deal looks good now, there's a good chance it won't stay that way. While you’re still thinking it over, someone else might already be checking out.
Take a look at the deals below before they disappear.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Walmart