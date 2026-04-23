All barbecue fans need to know about this great deal at Walmart right now

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Walmart is launching a major sale on Friday, April 24 across their departments. The best deals are in outdoor and garden, home essentials,and some stylish items for spring.

Two deals immediately stopped us in our tracks: The Ecojoy 88 oz Slushie Machine has dropped to $159.99 from $419.99, and the ANCHEER Electric Bikes for Adults is sdiscounted to $399.99 from $799.99.

These are other awesome deals that are perfect for this season. We've rounded up our favorites below.

Scroll down to see everything.

Walmart's Top Deals this Friday, April 24

  © Walmart

These Walmart Flash Deals are definitely worth marking your calendar for.

One highlight this Friday, April 24 is the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle, 4-Burner 36" Flat Top Grill with Hard Cover, now priced at $297 instead of $344.

More Great Deals:

The best Home Essentials right now

  © Walmart

These Walmart's Home Essentials Deals deserve your attention.

One worth loading into the cart is the SENSARTE Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, currently on sale for $49.99 instead of $169.99.

More top offers:

Walmart Tech Deals this Friday, April 24

  © Walmart

Now let's move on to the Tech Deals that are absolutely on fire right now.

If you're looking to cool down a bit, the home Ecojoy Slushie Machine with Smart Display & Self-Cleaning for $159.99 instead of $419.99, is definitely worth the investment.

Tech on Sale:

Sports and outdoors on Sale at Walmart

  © Walmart

Spring is the perfect time to be outside. If you’re itching to get out into nature, don’t miss Walmart's outdoor steals.

How about the ANCHEER 26" Electric Bike with 500W Motor and 48V Battery? It's been marked down to $399.99 from $799.99.

More big savings:

Walmart's online prices can change at any moment, and the most popular deals don’t stick around for long. Savvy shoppers know one thing: waiting usually means missing out.

If a deal looks good now, there's a good chance it won't stay that way. While you’re still thinking it over, someone else might already be checking out.

Take a look at the deals below before they disappear.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.

Cover photo: Walmart