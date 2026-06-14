Walmart is celebrating America's 250th birthday with these incredible deals

Walmart is rolling out fresh deals this Monday, June 15, and there are plenty of discounts worth checking out if you're getting ready for summer, vacations, or backyard gatherings.

This week's highlights include travel essentials, outdoor favorites, kitchen appliances, and home upgrades, offering something for every kind of shopper.

A few standout deals are already catching attention: the Gowill 7 Piece Luggage Sets with Expandable Duffle Bag is available for $122.96 instead of $209.99, while the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle has been marked down from $344 to just $297.

Below are the deals worth your attention.