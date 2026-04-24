Big Deal Alert at Walmart! Right now you can save $450 on this Ice Maker Machine
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Walmart currently has deals that are definitely worth checking out, especially in the tech, skincare, and last-minute Mother's Day gift sections.
Two offers stand out in particular:
- the Goosiay Stainless Steel 33lb Nugget Ice Maker Machine
for $149.99 instead of $599.99
- and the Fitness Watch with 24/7 Comprehensive Health Watch Tracker Monitoring
for $29.15 instead of $35.99
Of course, there are plenty of other great deals that will make your shopping heart race. We’ve put together a list of our favorites for you below.
Scroll down to see everything.
Walmart's greatest deals you can't miss this Saturday, April 25
Walmart currently has some flash deals that are definitely worth checking out.
A highlight is the Goosiay Stainless Steel 33lb Nugget Ice Maker Machine that has been marked down from $599.99 to $149.99.
More great deals:
- Hosaud Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
for $79.99 (was $299.99)
- Personal Massager with 20 Vibrating Patterns 8 Speeds
for $8.98 (was $19.99)
- VANACC Sectional Sofa Bed with Storage and Soft Seat
for $431.98 (was $599.99)
- Mpow Digital Alarm Clock for Bedrooms
for $12.99 (was $19.99)
These are the best offers when it comes to skincare
The right skincare products are a true must-have for your beauty routine. To make sure everything goes smoothly, Walmart currently has the best deals on select products.
For example, you can get this Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30 for $31.44 instead of $34.94.
Say yes to clean skin:
- Skin Deva Vitamin C, E, Ferulic Antioxidant Serum
for $19.99 (was $24.99)
- SAISZE Vitamin C Serum Kit Anti-Aging
for $9.99 (was $22.99)
- Neutrogena Collagen Bank Vitamin C Serum, Fragrance Free
for $14.88 (was $19.97)
- RUTAWZ Face Mask with Light Display and 7 Color Modes
for $39.99 (was $69.99)
Best tech deals this Saturday, 25 April at Walmart
If you're looking to get in shape, now is the perfect time to get started. Walmart currently has great tech deals to help you do just that.
This Fitness Watch with 24/7 Comprehensive Health Watch Tracker Monitoring, is available for just $29.15 and will help and motivate you to reach your goals.
Catch these:
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB US Version
for $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro 3
for $224 (was $249)
- WHALL 20 Bar Touchscreen Espresso Machine
for $88.99 (was $158)
- Air Fryer 7.5QT Air Fryer Oven Oilless Cooker
for $59.99 (was $299.99)
Walmart's Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts
Last but not least: Mother's Day is on May 10. Give your mom some quality time together or a special gift she'll truly enjoy.
How about the Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette Perfume for Women, which currently costs just $52.99 instead of $79.33.
More offers for your mother:
- JeenMata Lab Grown Diamond 0.50 Carat in 18K White Gold Plating
for $99 (was $224)
- APSVO 18K Gold Plated Elephant Mother Daughter Bracelet Matching Jewelry Set
for $12.99 (was $109.99)
- Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Handbag
for $58.99 (was $234)
- Coach Floral Eau de Parfum
for $59.98 (was $98)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Walmart